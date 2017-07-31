Songs to get the crowd dancing

NEW ALBUM: King Social will be headlining the Gigs and Digs Festival next weekend.

GIGS and Digs Festival ticket holders will be in for a treat when Townsville-based band King Social takes to the stage toward the end of the night with a set including new songs from their album In Colour.

The album features a dance beat tand an introspective vibe that goes "a bit deeper” compared with some of the band's previous work. Front man Angus Milne said fans would be able to take some meaning away from the new King Social songs.

"This album is a bit deeper and very personal,” he said. "There's a new song we're about to release called Lemonade which is about meeting expectations, especially with your dad.”

Angus said he liked people to be able to party at gigs, and he looked forward to the Gigs and Digs Festival which was the second stop on their 2017 tour.

The five-piece band renowned for their high-energy performances also includes members Wonga on bass guitar contributing a "Fijian island vibe which mixes in perfectly”, Jason on lead guitar and Costa on drums. Angus, who's originally from Longreach, said he would describe their music as hip hop plus a bit of soul, and elements of ska and reggae.

"We've even put a bit of electro in there to change it up, and a bit of country for fun and to get the crowd dancing,” he said.

"It's a bit of mad house really. We're just all good mates. It's a different world getting up on stage...you don't have to drink or take drugs...you get this amazing natural high. We all just love getting up there and making music.”

They describe themselves as: "An ocker cowboy, a Greek hippy, a rapping Scottish/Aboriginal, a Fijian with an infectious smile, and a lead guitarist with no particular racial skew, but questionable dress sense.”