Sonia Kruger explains bizarre behaviour

Sonia Kruger has denied she had a drink before an episode of The Voice. Picture: Tim Hunter.

AT THE start of my interview with Sonia Kruger to promote this Sunday's The Voice finale, I asked the host if there was anything about the show in particular that she'd like to chat about.

There was, although it had nothing to do with the finale.

A quick bit of background for you: During a recent live episode, Kruger narrowly avoided disaster when she tripped over a speaker when presenting to the camera and ended up stumbling into Boy George's lap.

Later in the episode she was interviewing Joe Jonas and encouraged him to give a shout-out to his brother, Nick.

"Hey Nick," he said to the camera. "Miss you."

Kruger then bizarrely threw her head back and laughed. She'd misheard him and thought the coach had called his brother Dick, not Nick.

"Is that his nickname?" the giggly host asked.

"Nick?" Joe said, clearly confused.

"Oh, sorry, I thought you said something else," Kruger replied in a fit of laughter.

Sonia Kruger has a chuckle after mishearing Joe Jonas.

Which brings me back to the main thing that Kruger was keen to chat about in the interview. She wanted to set the record straight.

"I think a lot of people assumed on social media that I'd been drinking [that night], but I hadn't been," she told news.com.au. "I'd like to put that on the record.

"With a show like The Voice, you definitely need to have all your wits about you so the last thing I need to add to the equation is copious amounts of alcohol."

How does Kruger explain those two incidents in particular then?

"I might look like I rock up and do that show at 7pm but I'm there from 10 in the morning on my feet pretty much the whole time, so by the time the show goes live I'm actually quite exhausted. Sometimes I even stumble over simple words like 'competition' which is a word I'll say a lot on the show. But you can slur your words a bit when you're tired.

"Does this sound like I'm making excuses for myself?" she asked. "It's kind of coming across like that, isn't it?"

Without missing a beat, the hilarious host then offered up another excuse for tripping on The Voice a couple of weeks ago.

"I feel like every time I walk on to a stage I'm in jeopardy of tripping over," Kruger said. "I did it at Carols [by Candlelight] too. And of course that night on The Voice, there was more fabric in Boy George's hat than there was in my dress so that made it even more difficult."

Sonia Kruger trips over a speaker on The Voice as the coaches look on.

I put it to Kruger that viewers at home were "lucky" then they didn't see more of her when she nearly stacked it.

"Well, it depends on how you look at it," she joked. "That's a bit glass half empty isn't it?"

This Sunday night the final four Voice contestants will battle it out for the last time and either Aydan, Sheldon, Bella or Sam will be crowned this year's winner.

So what surprises can we expect during the big finale?

"Oh well I haven't actually seen the script!" Kruger said, laughing. "I'll find out tomorrow morning when I get in there. You know what I love about the show? It's as much of a surprise to me as it is to the audience most days.

"In the past with The Voice, I feel as if I have kind of stayed in my lane. When I came into the show and Darren [McMullen] was hosting it, I didn't know the mechanics of the show. I was very much just stick to the script and do not deviate.

"This year, I feel like they've given me a lot of scope to be more off the cuff and I love that. And while I do love that, it does sometimes result in me falling over speaker boxers or thinking Nick Jonas has just called his brother … a word that rhymed with Nick."

The final four: Sam, Aydan, Bella and Sheldon. Picture: Dylan Robinson

So there you have it, despite what you might have thought when watching The Voice this season, Sonia Kruger has never been tipsy on camera.

I asked if it would be a different story though when it comes to this Sunday night's afterparty for cast and crew. "Hell yeah!" Kruger said with a cackle.

The Voice Grand Finale airs this Sunday at 7pm on Nine