Sophia tops name list

CHOOSING the top baby name for 2018 was the last thing Kyrian Sliwka expected when naming her little girl.

"My partner (Nick Copete) is Columbian, so he wanted a Spanish name for his little girl,” she said.

"We were looking through a few Spanish names and he came across Sophia and automatically fell in love with it. I didn't even think it was much of a popular name to be honest.”

Sophia Rhay Copete was born on September 4, 2018, at the Emerald Hospital.

The mother of two said Sophia had been a much loved addition to the family.

"I have a four year old who is absolutely obsessed with her little sister and I think Sophia feels the same way,” Ms Sliwka said.

"Sophia is our last bub, so it's been wonderful and a blessing to have two healthy little girls.”

Lisa McLeellan also thought she had chosen a unique name for her first daughter.

Sophia Maree Elisabeth Sherriff was born on Sunday, March 18, 2018.

"I had many choices for her name but I loved Sophia much more than the others and it also sounded better with her middle names,” Ms McLeellan said.

Looking for a name that was simple, easy and fairly traditional, she said she never expected it to become the top baby girl's name.

With Sophia almost one, Ms McLeellan said "it's been great watching her grow and progress in her generation”.

Jackson was the most popular baby boy name for 2018, released by Baby Center.

Girls

1. Sophia

2. Olivia

3. Emma

4. Ava

5. Isabella

6. Aria

7. Riley

8. Amelia

9. Mia

10. Layla

Boys

1. Jackson

2. Liam

3. Noah

4. Aiden

5. Caden

6. Grayson

7. Lucas

8. Mason

9. Oliver

10. Elijah