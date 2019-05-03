Sophie Monk’s daring red one-piece

Sophie Monk appears to be living the dream.

The former Bachelorette star is on vaycay in the picturesque Maldives where she's been flaunting her figure in a daring red swimsuit.

Taking to Instagram, the 39-year-old shared a series of snaps in the Baywatch-style high-cut swimsuit that flashed her toned abs and long legs.

Sophie Monk flaunts killer bikini body in daring red swimsuit.

"First holiday with my boyfriend @joshuargross," she captioned the tropical snaps.

It didn't take long for her 523,000 followers to comment on her incredible bikini body.

"Wowza, hot stuff," one wrote, along with multiple fire emojis.

"Stop being so bloody hot all the time," one person teased.

"You look gorgeous," another added.

One said: "You are smoking hot."

A huge fan even said she looked "sensational" as she posed on the porch of her Maldives villa.

She had a Baywatch moment as she posed on the steps of her Maldives villa.

"Red so suits you no matter what your wearing," another said.

She teamed the figure-hugging swimmers from Bondeyeswim with a pair of oversized statement sunnies from Carolina Lemke.

Sophie, who met Josh on a plane in 2018, is no stranger to rocking a banging set of swimmers, with the star gracing Maxim's front cover in a skimpy bikini in October last year as their Hot 100 cover star.

At the time she said the stunning shoot, in which she wore a strapless blue bikini, may possibly be her last bikini.

"The whole year has revolved around bathing suits, and I would almost say I am ready to hang up the bikini this year," she told the publication.

Sophie Monk posed for Maxim last year in a skimpy blue bikini, telling the publication it may be the last time we see her in swimmers. Picture: Maxim

Thankfully, it seems as though her bikini days aren't behind her judging from these flaming-hot holiday photos.

