Sophie Monk’s jokes make Karl squirm

Sophie Monk's rained out Today interview.
by Nick Bond

NINE'S breakfast show Today is this morning reporting live on incoming category 2 Cyclone Iris from Queensland - but it's Cyclone Sophie who's proving more of a danger for Karl Stefanovic.

Karl and co-host Georgie Gardner welcomed Sophie Monk as a guest on this morning's episode of the breakfast show, live from a beach on the Gold Coast - only to be battered by torrential wind and rain during their outdoor interview.

Monk hid under a bath towel and moaned that the conditions were "not great" as the hosts grimaced, explaining to viewers that sand was "coming through the air at 180km/h".

But that was the least of Stefanovic's problems, as former Bachelorette and Bardot singer Monk couldn't resist dropping a not-so-subtle dig about his recent Uber scandal into their chat.

A very wet morning on the Gold Coast.
"There is no traffic," Monk said of her hometown. "My Uber got here in four seconds. I didn't say anything in the Uber though."

"You never know. You do like talking," the hosts offered, gamely.

"I know, but I have stopped since that whole thing. I bitch too much," Monk continued.

"About the weather?" they asked her.

"Yeah, among other things. Should we move on? Sorry."

Only the first minute of Monk's chat was posted to the Today Show Twitter account this morning - cutting out moments before the Ubergate reference.

Stefanovic and his brother and Nine colleague, Peter, hit the headlines last month after an Uber driver touted details of a conversation the siblings had while Peter was in the back of the driver's car.

The Stefanovics "launched an extraordinary 45-minute attack on colleagues including Richard Wilkins, Georgie Gardner, Mark Burrows and Nine bosses," according to reports.

The Stefanovics both issued apologies as rumours swirled about what exactly had been said during the conversation.

"We talk a hundred times a day and hardly ever about work," Karl said. "But we did, and the conversation was recorded. And we are sorry. I was angry with myself at first that I could be so stupid."

