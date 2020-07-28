Menu
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE BREACH: A South Burnett man breached his DVO order after making 26 calls to a woman from jail. Picture: File
Crime

South Burnett man calls victim from jail 26 times

Sam Turner
27th Jul 2020 2:00 PM | Updated: 28th Jul 2020 4:21 AM
A SOUTH Burnett man serving a three year jail term in Maryborough Correctional Centre called his victim 26 times over the span of a month, breaching his domestic violence order (DVO).

The 29-year-old man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, faced Murgon Magistrates Court via video link on July 21, charged with 12 breaches of a domestic violence order.

Magistrate Andrew Sinclair read out the lengthy list of charges to the incarcerated man, starting from April 24 to May 20.

The man had been a respondent against a DVO made against him in January 2019 at Murgon Magistrates Court.

Police prosecutor sergeant Barry Stevens told the court more calls were made on particular days, however none of the calls had been listed as threatening.

Sgt Stevens said the defendant had six prior convictions for DVO breaches, which included domestic violence strangulation, the court heard.

Defence lawyer Alan Korobacz told the court the defendant and the aggrieved had brought up a child together, and the calls were made to discuss personal family issues.

Mr Sinclair acknowledged the breaches were contact only and were non threatening, however they still contravened the order.

He told the defendant he shouldn't be contacting the aggrieved at all, and if he feels the need to contact them, he should apply through the proper channels when the time comes.

The man pleaded guilty, with Mr Sinclair sentencing him to 3 months imprisonment for each charge, to be served concurrently on top of his previous three year and nine month sentence.

Mr Sinclair set his parole date for July 21, saying it would be up to the parole board to take his offences into account when making their decision about his release.

All convictions were recorded.

