Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police arrest multiple drivers for outstanding warrants.
Police arrest multiple drivers for outstanding warrants.
News

Southwest police arrest multiple drivers at Qld borders

Georgie Adams
29th Jul 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHILE Cunnamulla police were conducting border enforcement duties at Barringun, they found multiple drivers with outstanding warrants.

Senior Constable Danae French from Cunnamulla police said at 1.30pm on July 18, two drivers were arrested on outstanding warrants.

The following day, police intercepted two different vehicles and arrested one driver and another was charged with several traffic offences.

Those arrested were later released on bail and handed notices to appear in court for a later date.

coronaviruspromo

More Stories

cunnamulla police queensland border control

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mum’s desperate bid to bring son home after fatal crash

        premium_icon Mum’s desperate bid to bring son home after fatal crash

        News Marcus was a ‘larger than life personality with a huge heart, infectious smile and a beautiful soul’.

        Callide MP launches scathing attack on reef legislation

        premium_icon Callide MP launches scathing attack on reef legislation

        Environment Colin Boyce MP’s comments follow the first day of Senate hearings in Brisbane...

        Exciting new role for CQ cycling’s golden girl

        premium_icon Exciting new role for CQ cycling’s golden girl

        Sport ‘Now I can give back to the team that gave me so much.’

        Twin brothers’ backpack contained illicit drugs, utensils

        premium_icon Twin brothers’ backpack contained illicit drugs, utensils

        Crime The Magistrate told the young man he should listen to his father’s advice.