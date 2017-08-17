Speak up for road safety next week in CQ

QUEENSLAND annual Road Safety Week will run from Monday August 21 until Friday August 25.

Emerald officer-in-charge of the road policing unit, Sgt Brad Weeks, said Emerald police would host events for the public to attend.

"The first event will be a motorcycle information event demonstrating the latest technology in road safety for riders in Central Queensland,” he said.

"The event will be held at the windmill on August 21 from 5-6pm.

"The second event will be a Drink Rite Event to be held on August 22 at the Maraboon Tavern from 6.30pm. The information session will raise awareness for a range of factors that affect an individual's blood alcohol concentration.

"Ten participants will take part and will have four drinks in the space of two hours. Their blood alcohol will be tested and information displayed so others can track their progress. It will promote awareness of what a standard drink is.”

Click here for more.