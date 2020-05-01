Speaking up about council will soon become easier

The Speak Up Isaac online platform is intended to help the community stay engaged with the council in the era of isolation.

SPEAKING up about your council will soon become easier, as Isaac Regional Council sets up a new virtual community.

Mayor Anne Baker said the Speak Up Isaac online platform was the best way to stay engaged with the council in the era of isolation.

“The current atmosphere has made it more apparent than ever the importance of staying connected and engaging with each other when we can’t be face-to-face,” Cr Baker said.

“Council will be utilising Speak Up Isaac for community consultation projects, community feedback, events, volunteer registrations and so much more.

“We want the community to have the opportunity to easily ask questions and to drive conversation about our region in a valuable way.”

The community’s comments would be used by the council to deliver projects and activities, Cr Baker said.

“We are a region driven by pure people power, and people power does not stop at the front door of your home,” she said.

“Speak Up Isaac is giving the community the power to participate from their computers or mobile devices.”

To access the platform, visit speakup.isaac.qld.gov.au.