HEALTH BOOST: Heart of Australia Founder Dr Rolf Gomes and CEO of Anglo American's Metallurgical Coal business Tyler Mitchelson.
Health

Specialist health services expand into small CQ towns

Kristen Booth
17th Sep 2020 1:18 PM
REGIONAL Central Queensland towns were visited for the first time by Heart of Australia’s Heart truck this week, the first of many regular visits to the communities.

The original Heart Truck, HEART 1 has made its first visit to the towns of Middlemount, Moura, Theodore and Banana as part of the organisation’s expanding service areas.

Since commencing operations in October 2014, Heart of Australia has provided health services to regional Queenslanders aboard the customised specialist medical clinics-on-wheels, known as Heart Trucks.

Going forward, Heart of Australia will make quarterly visits to the towns of Middlemount, Moura, Banana and Theodore.

A new $1 million partnership with Anglo American made the expansion possible.

Chief executive officer of Anglo American’s Metallurgical Coal business, Tyler Mitchelson, said the company supported the service’s expansion to other communities where it operated, as part of Anglo American’s commitment to improving health care in the region.

“We understand how critical it is for rural communities to have access to health services when they need them most,” he said.

“We saw an opportunity to work with Heart of Australia to see health services made available in Moura, Banana, Theodore and Middlemount, where Heart of Australia was not previously visiting.

“I encourage all community members to learn more about the specialist medical services available through Heart of Australia and take advantage of them.”

Heart of Australia Founder and cardiologist Dr Rolf Gomes.
Heart of Australia Founder and cardiologist Dr Rolf Gomes.

The arrival of the Heart Truck in these locations comes just weeks after the Heart Trucks rolled into Biloela and Childers for the first time, taking Heart of Australia specialist services to the doorstep of those local communities.

“Every time we expand our services to a new location, we have the potential to change and save lives for the community who live there,” Heart of Australia founder and cardiologist Dr Rolf Gomes said.

“People who have often gone without specialist services for years, or who have needed to travel hundreds of kilometres at significant expense to access them.

“Taking specialists to regional and remote towns over the past five years has helped save more than 350 lives, and with our expansion into new towns, this number will only continue to rise.”

Heart of Australia’s specialist medical services include cardiology, gynaecology, neurology, gastroenterology, urology, endocrinology and sleep and respiratory functions.

