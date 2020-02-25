Specialist medical services head to regional CQ towns

SERVICES: Heart of Australia Founder and cardiologist Dr Rolf Gomes will be expanding the services to Middlemount.

A CENTRAL Queensland town will soon have access to Heart of Australia’s mobile clinical services.

Heart of Australia Founder and cardiologist Dr Rolf Gomes will visit Middlemount this week, one of eight new towns to acquire the mobile medical services.

Dr Gomes said he would be meeting with members of the local communities, including local GPs to discuss the Queensland expansion plans.

“Local GPs are the best-informed people when it comes to understanding the local medical needs in the communities where they live and work,” he said.

“Their knowledge and insights will be invaluable in helping Heart of Australia to develop plans for the new northern expansion, to ensure our plans reflect community-specific needs.”

Heart of Australia’s specialist medical services include cardiology, gynaecology, neurology, gastroenterology, urology, endocrinology and sleep and respiratory functions.

Mr Gomes said the mobile services allowed regional patients to easily access the specialist services they would usually travel hours for.

“With increasing local issues such as drought and shrinking economies, the ability to access healthcare, is increasingly challenging,” Dr Gomes said.

“Heart of Australia at present, saves patients an average of 700-800kms of travel per visit.

“For many patients, the undertaking such extensive travel is not a realistic option, due to frail health or insufficient financial means to travel.”

The expansion of services into Middlemount, Banana, Biloela, Moura, Theodore, Childers and Richmond expand the Central Queensland towns the team currently visits, which includes Emerald, Barcaldine, Blackall, Springsure and Rolleston.

Services are expected to be introduced into the new locations by June.

Heart of Australia currently operates two full-scale and one mini mobile medical clinic.

The clinics travel on a fixed route throughout rural and regional Queensland, bringing specialist services and state-of-the-art equipment.

Dr Gomes said the expansion to Middlemount, Theodore, Moura and Banana has been made possible by a recent partnership with Anglo American.