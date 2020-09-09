‘Spider-Man’ was trying to get mate out of the watch-house

Jay Rimatika Manu took the law into his own hands when he tried to get his friend out of the watch-house. Picture: Rodney Stevens

Jay Rimatika Manu took the law into his own hands when he tried to get his friend out of the watch-house. Picture: Rodney Stevens

WHEN Jay Rimatika Manu's friend got taken into the watch-house early one August morning, he took it upon himself to get his friend out.

The 22-year-old pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to being found on a police establishment without lawful reason and unregulated high-risk activities.

At 3.30am on August 16, Manu headed to the Gladstone Police station, went out the back and banged on the door at the rear entry.

But when police approached a heavily intoxicated Manu, he realised it was a "stupid idea".

In a manner Magistrate Bevan Manthey described as "Spider-Man like", Manu left the upper car park, jumped onto the roof of the watch-house cells, before jumping off the roof at the front of the police station and fleeing off towards East Shores.

The next day at 11.30am Manu handed himself in to police and stated he was heavily intoxicated at the time so his memory was not clear.

But Manu remembered jumping over a wall and running from the police, and realised he must have been on the watch house roof.

Defence lawyer Bianca Wierland said Manu and his friends had been drinking since 10am that day and when Manu's friend got arrested he went to the station to appeal to the police officers.

She said Manu was remorseful and realised what a stupid idea it was - that's why he handed himself in.

Manu was fined $800 and a conviction was recorded.

Read more court:

Young Gladstone man keeps reoffending

Gladstone man had eight big drinks before he drove

'It was a deserted country road': Drug-driver's excuse