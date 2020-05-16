Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Australia reported 30 new coronavirus cases yesterday - the highest number in almost a month - as lockdown measures were eased in some states.
Australia reported 30 new coronavirus cases yesterday - the highest number in almost a month - as lockdown measures were eased in some states.
Health

Spike in Aussie cases as lockdowns ease

by Alle McMahon
16th May 2020 6:15 AM

Australia reported its highest number of new coronavirus cases in almost a month yesterday.

Thirty cases were confirmed on Friday, with two in Queensland, eight in New South Wales and 20 in Victoria, where two outbreaks at a McDonald's restaurant and meat processing facility continue to grow.

The spike comes as lockdown measures were eased in some states.

"We need to remain vigilant," Victoria's Chief Health Officer Professor Brett Sutton said.

"We must maintain physical distancing, practice hygiene and self-isolation when ill. These are common sense actions to ensure we don't create a second wave of this serious disease, as we have seen in other countries once they have relaxed their stringent regulations."

In total, Australia has recorded 7024 cases of COVID-19, with 3071 in New South Wales, 1543 in Victoria, 1054 in Queensland, 439 in South Australia, 554 in Western Australia, 226 in Tasmania, 107 in the Australian Capital Territory and 30 in the Northern Territory.

The death toll stands at 98.

coronaviruspromo

 

Originally published as Spike in Aussie cases as lockdowns ease

coronavirus editors picks health

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fossicking freedom: Central Highlands tourist drawcard returns

        premium_icon Fossicking freedom: Central Highlands tourist drawcard...

        News The new rules are part of the State Government’s plan to gradually ease restrictions.

        Slowly lifted restrictions prevent major community events

        premium_icon Slowly lifted restrictions prevent major community events

        News The launch of the first monthly twilight markets was cancelled days before it was...

        Dad’s safety training saved little Rani’s life

        premium_icon Dad’s safety training saved little Rani’s life

        News The eight-month-old is still fighting but her parents said she wouldn’t be here if...

        Council meeting maps out next four years

        premium_icon Council meeting maps out next four years

        News Member for Gregory Lachlan Millar and newly-elected councillors met this week.