Splashing into the ski season

DETERMINED: Emerald's own Addison Spelta is one of the youngest competitors at the Maraboon Power Boat and Ski Club. Sue Mitchell

COOL down this summer by taking part in one of the regions most popular water sports.

Maraboon Power Boat & Ski Club will hold its Introduction Slalom and Trick day next month to introduce people around the Central Highlands to competitive water-skiing.

President Shane Jensen said the day was designed to show current skiers how to move from a social level to a competitive level.

However, depending on how many attend, Mr Jensen said the event could possibly also cater for entry level skiers, and anyone interested in getting involved in the sport.

The event is open to all ages, with the clubs youngest skier being just eight years old.

Mr Jensen said it's a great way to stay cool during summer and is a great sport for the entire family.

"It's a very good family sport and gets everyone involved,” he said.

"There's the social aspect and competitively, and it keeps kids out of trouble.

"I'm the eldest of four boys and growing up it was something that kept the family together for a very long time.”

The introduction slalom will be held on October 12 and 13 at the ski club area at Fairbairn Dam.

Mr Jensen asked anyone interested in attending the day to contact the club through the Maraboon Power Boat & Ski Club Facebook page or by calling 0476<TH>910<TH>371.

Emerald competitors will also take to Blackwater on October 19 and 20 for a Central Queensland Waterski tournament.

About 30 competitors will take to the water for a chance to take out the competition. The event will be held at the Blackwater Powerboat and Ski Club at the Bedford Weir.

Mr Jensen said it will be open for the public to watch, and will be a great chance for anyone interested in joining to see what they can expect.

The Emerald club is also planning to host a beginners day and barefoot day later in the year. Keep an eye out on the website and Facebook page for updates.

For more information on the club or to join, visit mpbsc.com.au/