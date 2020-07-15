Menu
Childish Gambino performs on the Amphitheatre stage during Splendour In The Grass 2019 on July 20, 2019.
News

Splendour in the Past will replace live music festival

Javier Encalada
15th Jul 2020 12:00 PM
WHEN the pandemic makes it impossible to enjoy live gigs, music lovers get creative and this year, Triple J is presenting Splendour in the Past.

On a normal year, Splendour crowds would be packing up, getting their camping gear and the outfits for a three-day music event in Byron Bay.

But since this is not a normal year the event, originally set up for July 24 to 26, has been cancelled due to health restrictions.

From 9am to 6pm on Saturday and Sunday, July 25 and 26, Triple J will broadcast a selection of the best live performances from across the years at Splendour.

"You can re-live highlights from Childish Gambino, Gang of Youths, Lana Del Rey, Vampire Weekend, Florence + The Machine, HAIM, Bloc Party, Violent Soho, Meg Mac, Thelma Plum, Stormzy and heaps more," the announcement said.

>>> Listen to the Splendour 2018 playlist on Spotify here.

 

 

"Plus we'll be talking to artists and fans about their favourite Splendour memories, as well as digging up some of the most fascinating archival interviews and letting you in on some major backstage goss.

"Like, remember when a local grandma had to stitch up Kanye's pants? Or when 16-year-old Lorde got the call to replace Frank Ocean? We do, and we've got the audio to prove it.

We also want you to get involved by sharing your Splendour memes with the hashtag #splendourinthepast."

 

Triple J will present Splendour in the Past this weekend.
Earlier this week, producers announced recently that headliners for the 2021 event will be Gorillaz, The Strokes and Tyler, The Creator.

Triple J's Splendour in the Past will be available on FM and digital radios, streaming on the triple j website and via the triple j app.

 

