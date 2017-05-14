27°
Spoil mum at CQ Pet Rescue fundraiser

11th May 2017 3:58 PM
GREAT DAY OUT: CQ Pet Rescue president Susan Consedine with her dog Jax, are ready for the open garden party.
GREAT DAY OUT: CQ Pet Rescue president Susan Consedine with her dog Jax, are ready for the open garden party. Meghan Swift

WHAT better way to surprise mum on Mother's Day than taking her out for morning tea at the CQ Pet Rescue's open garden day.

CQ Pet Rescue is hosting its annual event on Sunday, at 24 Akubra Drive from 8.30am until 4pm.

CQ Pet Rescue president Susan Consedine said this would mark the third year the popular open garden day had been held, and the second year that it's been held on Mother's Day.

"We got such a great response last year by holding it on Mother's Day,” she said.

"People loved having somewhere special to take their mums, and we've achieved that great mix of it being family-friendly, but also attractive and interesting for adults of every age.”

Owned by Willy Hutchinson and Donna Scully, the property is one and a quarter acre of stunning gardens and artworks that have taken over 20 years to build.

While the work involved in maintaining it can be hefty, Donna said that it was all worth it.

"We just love being part of something for CQ Pet Rescue,” she said.

"It's impossible to put into words what they do for animals in this region, and I'm so delighted we can support them.”

Event organiser Meghan Swift was looking forward to a great turn-out by the people of the Central Highlands.

"Donna and Willie open the gates for one day every year for the general public to walk through and enjoy their slice of paradise, and we're so excited and honoured that they allow CQ Pet Rescue to be part of the day and to raise funds for all our gorgeous foster animals,” Meghan said.

"We hope everyone enjoys all the different things we have on the day, and has a wonderful time.”

In addition to the usual café with its lovely mix of sandwiches, slices, scones and drinks, there are raffles and a silent auction.

This year CQ Pet Rescue have expanded the program out to include a small markets area, as well as a plant stall where visitors will be able to purchase plant cuttings and seedlings.

Also attending will be a mix of CQ Pet Rescue foster dogs and cats, welcoming visitors and being extra good for treats.

All money raised will go directly to CQ Pet Rescue to fund their animal rescue work in the region. Entry is $5 for adults and children entering for free.

