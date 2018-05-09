Spoil mum with these events

GIFT OF LOVE: Flower sellers are gearing up for Mother's Day, one of their busiest days of the year.

GIFT OF LOVE: Flower sellers are gearing up for Mother's Day, one of their busiest days of the year. Che Chapman

Blackwater

Buffet Breakfast

TREAT your mum to a delicious buffet breakfast plus a free sparkling wine or espresso coffee, and a special gift just for her, at the Blackwater Country Club on Sunday, May 13. Celebrate all the mums across the community on their special day. Tickets for adults cost $29.90, children (5-12 years old) $16.90 and there is no charge for those four and under. To book a table for your mum and family, phone 49825275 or contact the Blackwater Country Club on Facebook.

Capella

Garden Party

THIS event will not be held this year. Please disregard information printed in CQ News on May 4.

Clermont

Mother's Day Cent Sale

IF YOU are looking for a way to treat your mother, take her along to the Mother's Day Cent Sale on Sunday, May 13 from 2pm. To be held at the Clermont State School hall, the event will include afternoon tea and a lucky door prize. The $5 entry fee will also give guests access to the kids' corner, a mini cent sale and monster toy raffle. All funds raised go to the Leukaemia Foundation.

Emerald

Open Garden day

THE annual CQ Pet Rescue Mother's Day open garden day will be held at 24 Akubra Dr, Emerald, on Sunday, May13 from 8.30am-4pm. There will be market stalls, raffles, face painting, live entertainment and a lucky dog cafe. Admission is $5 for adults, with kids getting in free.

Wine and Cheese Night

SEND mum and her friends along to the St Brigid's Wine and Cheese Night tonight. There will be plenty of food and entertainment and a courtesy bus to The Irish Village following the event. Contact Petrina on 0408490063 before tickets sell out.

Moranbah

Night at the movies

MORANBAH Scouts present a night at the movies, showing Bad Moms and Bad Moms 2 in the Isaac Room at the Moranbah Workers Club on Saturday, May 12 from 5.40pm. Mothers receive a complimentary cocktail on arrival and a lucky door prize. Entry to the 18-plus event costs $30.

A local musical

TREAT mum to a night at the theatre and watch Back to the '80s... The Totally Awesome Musical at Moranbah Community Centre on May 11-12 from 6.45pm. Adults $29, seniors $23 and children $13.

Lunch at Cafe 17

ENJOY a Mother's Day breakfast or lunch at Cafe 17 in Town Square. Open from 7am-2pm. Treat your mum to a great meal out.

Springsure

Mother's Day Fete

KICK-START the celebrations by bringing Mum to the State School Mother's Day Fete tonight. Held on the basketball courts, the event will run from 5.30-9pm. Sideshow alley will be back, along with plenty of stalls, including baked goods, and raffles to win.

Springsure Mountain Challenge

HEAD outdoors and take part in the 17km cross- country annual charity event. Endurance will be challenged as participants make their way through the Minerva Hills National Park this Mother's Day. Enter as an individual or as a team. Online registration closes tonight at eight o'clock. Cash registrations open from 6am on the day at Springsure Golf Club.