Spook-tacular night launches social calendar in central west

GUYS and ghouls in the Central West are dying to attend the first major social event since coronavirus restrictions eased, falling on the weekend of Halloween.

While it’s not typically celebrated in Australia, Alpha Amateur Swimming Club Inc is making the most of the first social event after about seven months of restrictions.

Secretary Danielle Taylor said this would be the first of many monthly fundraisers to assist the club in continuing swimming lessons for families living rurally across the region.

“It’s (the club) in a unique situation,” she said.

“The members are spread across a 300km area, and (the club) hosts several club nights a week to cater for everyone, which comes with extra costs.”

Being such a small town, Ms Taylor said they didn’t have many businesses locally to donate, and didn’t want to rely on them with everyone facing drought.

The club has decided to host a monthly ‘dive-in’ movie night for families across the region, with the first events being held in Jericho and Alpha on Friday and Saturday.

“Many of the kids are looking forward to seeing their friends,” Ms Taylor said.

“Kids from properties, while they haven’t been majorly impacted by COVID, they haven’t had those social gatherings on weekends or during the week so they’re looking forward to getting together again.”

The Halloween dive-in movie will include the screening of Hocus Pocus, as well as a range of games, prizes and spooky surprises including a lucky door prize and best costume award.

“It’s the first time everyone’s been able to enjoy an outing since coronavirus and it will be a nice family atmosphere.”

It will be held at the Jericho Swimming Pool from 5pm on Friday, October 30, and at the Alpha War Memorial Pool on Saturday, October 31 from 5pm.

The movie will start at 6.30pm.

To assist with the covid-safe procedure, all catering can be pre-purchased here.

All combo prices will be available online only, with items being sold individually only on the night.

The swimming pool canteen will be operating as usual during the event.

Normal pool admission applies with $2 for adults and $1 per child and free entry for season pass holders.

Participants are encouraged to take their own chair or picnic rug to enjoy the movie.

Funds raised will go to Alpha Amateur Swimming Club. Anyone wanting to donate or support the club should email the president at hetay@bgipond.net.au