Sport workshops

Chris Weier will be speaking at the Central Highlands Sports Forum in Emerald.

CALLING all lovers of sports whether volunteers, coaches and administrators.

Held this weekend at the Emerald Town Hall, the Sport and Recreation Conference features talks from industry experts.

With topics focused on key local issues through a unique blend of presentations, case studies and engaging workshops, learn to build your organisational capacity, inspire new ideas and take on challenges in the changing world of sport and recreation.

The conference will provide industry professionals with the latest information and trends in sport and recreation, and volunteers with training.