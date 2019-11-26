Sporting legends to spend a night in the Central Highlands

Bull rider Brady Fielder will be at the Clermont Sporting Legends event.

Bull rider Brady Fielder will be at the Clermont Sporting Legends event.

THREE of Central Queensland’s sporting champions will be under the one roof as they make their way to Clermont for a night with the community.

Aaron Kleier, Brady Fielder and jockey Emma Bell will be the stars of the evening at the Clermont Sporting Legends event.

Event organiser Leanne Appleton said it was a chance for the Central Highlands communities to recognise and acknowledge the trio for what they had achieved.

“They are ranked nationally and internationally,” Mrs Appleton said.

“What they have achieved doesn’t just get handed to you, it takes a lot of hard work.

“These are just three everyday kids who have found things they want to do.

“They are committed, have followed their dreams and have got there.

“We are really passionate about these kids and it’s a great chance for the community to recognise them for where they are at.”

Aaron Kleier will be in Clermont for a meet and greet with the community.

Kleier was named the Australian 2019 PBR champion; Fielder finished with the title of Australian 2019 PBR Rookie of the Year; and Bell took out the title of Queensland Country Apprentice Premiership Jockey 2018/2019.

Mrs Appleton said the region was full of young people who dreamt of being just like Kleier, Fielder and Bell, and the event would give them the chance to meet the up-and-coming sporting legends personally.

“There’s a lot of young kids in bull riding clinics at the moments and they would really look up to these guys,” she said.

“And Emma was in the mines earning really good money, and to drop that and follow her dream is just incredible.

Clermont jockey Emma Bell.

“It’s great for young people to see that if they follow their passion, put in the hard work, they can follow in their footsteps.”

The stars will be at Clermont’s Grand Hotel from 7pm on Wednesday, November 27 for a casual night of signing autographs, taking photos and participating in a question-and-answer session.

Mrs Appleton said the three sporting stars were completely self-funded and hoped the event would attract support.

“They’ve been overseas, they’ve done so well and it’s all self-funded,” she said.

“They work very hard and do their comps, come back and get into the work so they can go again, but it would be so good to get their names out there for people who could help them financially.”