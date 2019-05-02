Sporting Masters give back

PADDED UP: The Bulls Masters team were roaring to go for their tour of the Central Highlands.

THE Bulls Masters' Emerald tour during the Anzac week was seen as a fantastic experience with the Central Highlands getting right behind the Bulls Masters team.

The tour included the Bulls Masters hosting coaching clinics throughout the Central Highlands as well as Wednesday night's fundraiser at the Maraboon Tavern with sporting legends Andrew Symonds, Ian Healy and Allan Langer.

The tour wrapped up on the afternoon of Anzac Day as the Bulls Masters had a rain-impacted match with the Central Highlands Invitational XI.

Ken Healy, Bulls Masters business development manager, was pleased with the success of the tour.

"We had a fantastic time and rated the success of the tour by several things,” Mr Healy said.

"Lots of kids in schools and just the general reception at schools and Wednesday night's function which was just outstanding.

"The energy around cricket in Emerald at the moment with either juniors or seniors seems to be bubbling around well.”

The aim for the Bulls Masters on their tour was to oversee the development of cricket in the region.

"We want to make sure we're giving everything possible from our sport to regional areas that we can in raising significant funds,” Mr Healy said.

"That coaches are getting the right information and kids are getting the right tuition.”

With many of the Bulls Masters' team growing up in regional areas, they relished the chance to give back to country towns like Emerald.

"Every single one of them enjoys coming back to the country areas,” Mr Healy said.

"A lot of us grew up in these country areas.

"So to come back and see how it evolves, see what is going on, and making sure the same opportunities are available now to when we all came through.”

Although it was wet on Anzac Day, the final match between the Bulls Masters and Central Highlands Invitational XI went ahead, with both squads putting on a brave display for the crowd at the Emerald Showgrounds.

"It was really difficult conditions, especially for the bowlers running up, to produce what we wanted for the people who came to see the game,” Mr Healy said.

"Having said that, for the two teams to go out and play and give everything they had within the conditions, there wouldn't of been many games of cricket that would've taken shape at all.”