Sports clubs keep working despite uncertainty

DOWNTIME: Work is still being done being the scenes at sporting clubs.

DOWNTIME: Work is still being done being the scenes at sporting clubs.

MANY Central Highlands sports leagues and clubs are surrounded by uncertainty at the moment, but the time off the field is allowing them to get much work done behind the scenes.

Central Highlands Rugby League president Frank Lambley said workers were in a "holding pattern", completing paperwork in preparation for the league season's start.

The season would have begun on April 18, but Mr Lambley said it looked as though the wait would continue until at least June.

"We've got to wait for the government, and that'll go down through the chain to the Queensland Rugby League," he said.

"Mainly now we're contacting sponsors saying this is what's going on, where we're at, and what we're going to do.

"We're making sure paperwork's ticked, getting government stuff aligned.

"But it'll be another month before any sort of training."

The cricket season was cut short by the coronavirus outbreak, causing some teams to win grand finals by default.

Emerald Brothers Cricket Club secretary Lyn Brown said she considered her club lucky to be in the off-season during the pandemic.

She said Queensland Cricket had begun a review of the club to help with its operations next season.

"We keep working," she said. "We're doing a review to see what worked and didn't work and where we can go from here.

"We're really fortunate because cricket fields are so specialised. We continue to maintain the showgrounds arena with three volunteers.

"We're planning for when we start back up in August-September, but we're keeping a watch on what the other codes are doing."

Queensland consultancy firm CPR Group managing director Michael Connelly said there was no reason sports clubs could not come out on top of this coronavirus pandemic.

"I am saddened at the human tragedy being caused by coronavirus worldwide, but am also frustrated reading and hearing stories from sports clubs who will 'be sent to the wall' or forced to shut down," Mr Connelly said.

"What better time to get ahead with those projects that end up on the backburner during busy sporting seasons.

"Things like updating the constitution, renewing the bylaws and policies, developing risk management and disaster recovery plans and, most importantly, developing excellent business strategies for clubs."