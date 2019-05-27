Sportsbet responds after class action threat

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - MAY 24: Lance Franklin of the Swans in action during the round 10 AFL match between the Sydney Swans and the Collingwood Magpies at Sydney Cricket Ground on May 24, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Matt King/AFL Photos/Getty Images)

SPORTSBET has paid out punters after being dragged into a betting controversy by fuming punters.

The online bookmaker initially voided mulit-bets which included no player getting more than 40 disposals in AFL matches over the weekend.

A Twitter page named "Sportsbet Lawsuit" sprouted up claiming it had "enquired" with Slater and Gordon to launch a class action. One punter posted a screenshot of a multi bet worth $30,223 in winnings that hadn't been paid out.

Sportsbet admitted they made a "rare pricing error" and confirmed they would be paying out customers at the correct odds.

"Last week we made a rare pricing error," a Sportsbet spokesman told news.com.au.

"We picked the error up early - well in advance of the AFL round - and notified our customers and returned their funds in line with our terms and conditions.

"In recognition of missing the mark, we're going to reinstate our customers' bets and pay them at the correct odds. We apologise to the small number of customers who were impacted."

Sportsbet weren’t the only ones under fire this weekend.

It comes barely a week after Sportsbet grabbed headlines over an election payout slip-up.

The agency, and most of Australia, was so sure of a Labor win it opted to reward punters two days ahead of the votes being counted.

Over $1.3 million was paid out to those who threw money behind Bill Shorten and the Labor Party.

It's worth noting one of the main reasons betting agencies pay out punters early is so they reinvest the money into another event, a tactic that has proved extremely successful.

But the real loss to the agency came from paying out those who bet on Scott Morrison and the Coalition to win.

At one point, odds on the Coalition had hit $7.50.

Seven out of every 10 bets relating to the federal election were put on Labor winning, with Sportsbet previously boasting that punters had backed the party into "Winx-like odds of $1.16".