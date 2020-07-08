Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
An ambulance on the beach where a person has drowned.
An ambulance on the beach where a person has drowned.
News

Sportsman feared dead in drowning

by Greg Stolz and Tobias Jurss-Lewis
8th Jul 2020 1:23 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN, feared to be a high-profile Australian sportsman, has drowned on the Gold Coast.

The man, aged in his 30s, was spear fishing off 19th Ave at Palm Beach when the tragedy happened.

He is believed to have suffered a shallow water blackout just after 10.30am.

It is understood an on-duty lifeguard was on the scene and that surfers were involved in carrying the man from Palm Beach reef.

"Lifeguards provided CPR to the man until The Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) arrived and took over," at City of Gold Coast spokeswoman said.

His family were on the beach at the time.

Emergency services are on the scene.

editors picks gold coast

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        IN DATA: Our CQ ambos tasked 56,831 times in the past year

        premium_icon IN DATA: Our CQ ambos tasked 56,831 times in the past year

        Information Get the full breakdown of the annual QAS data for Central Queensland HERE >>>

        Kid who stood on crate to call first race goes international

        premium_icon Kid who stood on crate to call first race goes international

        Horses He has come a long way from the short 15-year-old boy who stood on a milk crate to...

        JOBS BOOM: Solar farm to employ 300+ workers

        premium_icon JOBS BOOM: Solar farm to employ 300+ workers

        News The $350 million project will be one of Australia’s largest renewables projects.

        Aspiring CQ pollies, please stand up

        premium_icon Aspiring CQ pollies, please stand up

        Politics Queensland’s newest political party has seemingly been a “hard sell” in CQ to...