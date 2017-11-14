Spotlight on candidates

CENTRAL Queensland farmers and graziers are inviting the Emerald community and the broader Gregory electorate to have their say on critical issues this state election, with a candidates forum on Sunday, November 12.

Scheduled for 9am at Emerald Town Hall, the event will provide an opportunity for candidates and the community to discuss what is most important to them.

Third-generation grazier Angus Emmott, from Noonbah Station south of Longreach, said candidates needed to explain their vision for agriculture.

"Agriculture is the backbone of Central Queensland and the Gregory electorate but things are changing fast,” he said.

"Ag-tech, competing land use pressures, climate change, energy prices and consumer pressures are all changing the way we do business.

"To secure my vote, our candidates need to explain how their vision for the region will lead to a strong future for sustainable agriculture and a thriving rural community.”

All political party representatives will be in attendance, including Lachlan Miller (LNP), Dave Kerrigan (ALP), Mark Higgins (One Nation), Norm Weston (Greens) and independent candidate Bruce Currie.

The event has been organised by local farmers and graziers, with support from Farmers for Climate Action, a national grassroots network of Australian primary producers.

Farmers for Climate Action Queensland coordinator Michael Kane said he was pleased that all candidates were prioritising the community.

"Gregory is a huge and diverse electorate,” he said.

"All candidates in this election have a big job to do and we're really pleased that they're all taking the time to meet with farmers, graziers and the local community and to understand the issues that matter most.

"This isn't about party politics, it's about the future for Gregory and the future for Queensland.

"We encourage everyone to come along to have their say.”