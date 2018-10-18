Spreading the word

Carla Robinson recently published her novel You Know You Want It.

Carla Robinson recently published her novel You Know You Want It. Contributed

FORMER Marist College teacher Carla Robinson has touched on a taboo topic in her newest novel.

Drawing from personal experience, the novel follows the life of Caitlin, who, after falling for a handsome man, is later violently date-raped.

You Know You Want It delves not only into the destructive consequences sexual assault leaves on the victims, but also examines the harsh reality of rape culture and victim-blaming almost all survivors are subjected to.

Miss Robinson said she wants to bring "more attention to the amount of women raped in Australia each year, and the rape culture that surrounds these incidents - like #metoo and #timesup is something that's incredibly important to me”.

"As a rape survivor, there's also an extreme amount of personal motivation as well.

"I think I wanted to convey not just the pain of sexual assault and rape, but the aftermath - I think it's something we don't cover very often.

"Whenever a woman, for example, is sexually assaulted in a TV show, it's usually used to fuel a few episodes, and then everyone just kind of forgets.

"That's not reality, and the truth is, the trauma of sexual assault and rape permanently scars its victims.”

REALITY: Carla Robinson recently published her novel You Know You Want It . Contributed

Through three novels, Miss Robinson plans to highlight three prevalent issues within society; rape culture, depression and anxiety and psychological domestic violence.

Her second novel, Do You See Me, will focus on depression and anxiety in adults to represent the half of Australia that suffers from an invisible illness.

Miss Robinson said a large part of the experiences in the second book was based around some of her time in regional Queensland.

"I hope that, by highlighting what emotional and psychological abuse is, I can help more woman leave their partners before it's too late,” she said.

Miss Robinson, who worked at Marist College from 2011-2015 as an English and History teacher, has already received a five star review for her first novel on Goodreads. She is also running a competition on her Facebook page for readers to win a free copy of the novel.

For more information, visit Carla Louise on Facebook or to purchase You Know You Want It, visit www.goodreads.com/