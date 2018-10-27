Spring racing hits Moranbah

MORANBAH Race Club's biggest race day is just around the corner.

On November 10, the club will host their spring carnival meeting, which is always a day at the races not to be missed.

Club secretary Kay Juhas said the club had strong early bookings for reserved tables and catering.

Ms Juhas said the day would be the perfect place for local businesses to host their workplace Christmas parties and tables should be booked as soon as possible to avoid disappointment.

The day is shaping up to break all club attendance records. Isaac Regional Council has again come on board as the major sponsor of the race day.

"It's a big part of the community's social fabric and we are proud to be again supported by council for their iconic spring race day meeting,” Ms Juhas said.

Moranbah Race Club president John Juhas hoped the $43,000 in prizemoney would ensure top-quality racing and he said John Manzelmann always had a strong team at Treasure Park, as did premier country trainer Bevan Johnson from Miles.

The feature event on the program will be the $10,000 Isaac Regional Council Class B cup handicap over 1400m.

Ms Juhas said the Fashions of the Field was always a big draw card.

The fashion stakes in Moranbah are always high at the spring carnival meeting, with categories covering ladies, gents and children, who all take their time to dress to impress and try their luck in the competition.

There will be plenty of options for the children, with entertainment to keep them busy throughout the day and the men's undie foot races sure to be a big draw card.

The musical act Out of our Trio will perform after the last race and rock on well into the night, performing many favourite songs throughout the day.

Gates open at 11am and entry is $15.

There will be buses running frequently to and from Moranbah Workers Club throughout the day and into the night.

Alpha owner Kelvin Sparrow continued his good fortune at Mackay last Thursday with his family's boom three-year-old filly Gypsy Toff, who made it four wins from seven starts, and the bonny filly has now amassed more than a $100,000 in prizemoney in her brief career.

Gypsy Toff, who is trained by premier Rockhampton trainer Tom Button, scorched the turf at Oralea Park, running quick time as a $1.60 favourite with Justin Stanley in the saddle, winning by a widening four lengths and taking out the rich $32,000 QTIS handicap over 1100m. Exciting times lay ahead for Kelvin and the Sparrow family.

Dysart trainer Bob White was also in the winner's circle later in the day at Mackay with Deus ($5.50), who was ridden by Nathan Day in the benchmark handicap over 1200m, the last race on the program. In a thrilling finish the Dysart-trained galloper landed the prize.

Tomorrow all TAB venues in Queensland will move to industrial action by all racing participants, which is now unavoidable after the State Government failed to come back to the negotiating table with a better offer after all participants - jockeys, trainers, breeders and owners - in Queensland decided to stand down for tomorrow's (Cox Plate Day) TAB meetings state-wide.

With no sign of a positive resolution in sight, the move to industrial action again on Melbourne Cup Day is also imminent across all TAB venues. All non-TAB meetings will proceed tomorrow and at this stage non-TAB meetings will proceed on Melbourne Cup Day.

The government failed to deliver the requested commitment to return 100 per cent of the racing component of the Point of Consumption tax to racing.

Despite claims that 100 per cent of this new tax will be returned to racing, the clear fact is none of this will be returned to thoroughbred racing directly.

This year prizemoney is the industry participants' wages and the current levels are not adequate in Queensland.

Capricornia Racing chairman Leon Roberts hoped a resolution could be found quickly and he said so far the industrial action would have no effect on the Capricornia Racing jurisdiction and the non-TAB meeting at Gladstone would go ahead as normal tomorrow.