Springsure needs bank

NEW HOPE: The Capricornian bank is looking into the feasibility of opening a branch in Springsure.

NEW HOPE: The Capricornian bank is looking into the feasibility of opening a branch in Springsure. Kristen Booth

RESIDENTS of Springsure have been starved of face-to- face banking services since September last year.

Since the closure of the ANZ branch, business owners and residents in Springsure and surrounds have been forced to travel elsewhere to carry out over-the-counter services.

However, with residents facing more than a year without local banking facilities, Central Highlands Regional Council recently said "alternative banking arrangements for the town have been investigated”.

Central Queensland- based, community-owned financial institution The Capricornian, which has six branches across Central Queensland, including one in Emerald, has looked into the feasibility of expanding its services to Springsure.

The Capricornian has proposed a business plan to council, and the general meeting agenda notes from September 25 stated council will "provide 'in principle' support to the proposed model submitted by the Capricornian”.

Capricornian CEO Dale Grounds said the bank "remains committed to the Central Queensland region, including the Central Highlands”.

"When various other financial institutions made the decision to close their doors in Emerald and Springsure, the Central Highlands Regional Council made contact with The Capricornian to discuss the potential of us expanding our presence to Springsure,” he said.

"We are currently in the process of investigating the viability of having a branch presence in Springsure. A submission has been made to CHRC and we are awaiting feedback/decision on this.”

Mr Grounds said the Emerald branch has been servicing and supporting the local community for over 20 years and they have "no intention to change that and indeed we are investing in upgrading facilities here”.

Councillor Christine Rolfe said council was eager to see a bank in Springsure.

"With the Capricornian we have found a provider that is already established in our region and willing to explore options for a potential return of banking services to Springsure,” she said. "Council is working with the provider and Central Highlands Development Corporation to develop a viable model.”