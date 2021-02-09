Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Tammy Peters has recently been appoint the Director of Nursing at the Springsure Multi-Purpose Health Service.
Tammy Peters has recently been appoint the Director of Nursing at the Springsure Multi-Purpose Health Service.
Health

Springsure woman named director of nursing at health service

Kristen Booth
9th Feb 2021 11:59 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A long-time Springsure local has committed to ensuring the town has the very best medical care and health services.

Tammy Peters was recently appointed the Director of Nursing at the Springsure Multi-Purpose Health Service.

Mrs Peters first arrived in Springsure on a three-month contract back in 1984, and apart

from a two-year stint in Toowoomba when she did her midwifery training and married a

Springsure local, it’s been her home.

“I’m very excited to be back among my people,” she said.

Mrs Peters spent about seven years working in the Central West, as Director of Nursing at Tambo Primary Health Clinic, and relieving senior nurses as Nurse Unit Manager and Director of Nursing in towns such as Blackall, Isisford and Windorah.

She’s also been relieving Directors of Nursing and Nurse Unit Managers across the Central

Highlands for some time.

“I’ve decided to commit to a permanent position and it’s lovely to be back with people I

know,” she said.

“After being a reliever for so long it will be nice to be able to follow through with things and

come up with some of my own ideas.”

Mrs Peters said she was thrilled to be working permanently back in Springsure.

“Springsure is a great place to work. It’s got a very good team and everybody’s good at

what they do,” she said.

“We have 12 aged-care residents and I’ve known most of them since I first moved to

Springsure, so I know about their families and their lives.

“We also have emergencies and acute hospital patients and provide a very good service to

the community.”

central highlands region cq health health care springsure tammy peters
Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Father of six allegedly caught raping his own daughter

        Premium Content Father of six allegedly caught raping his own daughter

        Crime A Central Queensland father of six has been charged with raping and molesting his own daughter after the teen's mother allegedly caught him in the act.

        Jennifer Board death: Alleged vigilante driver up for murder

        Premium Content Jennifer Board death: Alleged vigilante driver up for murder

        Crime Murder charge over Jennifer Board’s crash death

        How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

        Premium Content How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

        Smarter Shopping Did you know you can get even more – for free?

        LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: ‘We are the envy of the world’

        Premium Content LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: ‘We are the envy of the world’

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.