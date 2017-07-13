25°
Sprinkle of rain provides a drop of relief

Jessica Dorey
| 13th Jul 2017 3:03 PM
Sandy Belleville captured this beautiful sunset in Gindie this week.
Sandy Belleville captured this beautiful sunset in Gindie this week.

IN STARK contrast to the same time last year, CQ farmers are breathing a sigh of relief after a little rainfall.

Last week, after what seemed like a lifetime, Emerald and surrounding areas were lucky enough to get a few days of showers.

Weatherzone meteorologist Rob Sharpe said 6.6mm fell at Emerald airport last week.

"It primarily fell on Sunday morning,” he said.

Mr Sharpe said even though the area did receive 1.8mm on June 30, you wouldn't have caught it unless you were up in the early hours.

"Three weeks before that, on the afternoon of June 8, 1.8mm fell,” he said.

"But the last substantial rainfall was on May 10, when 16mm fell at Emerald airport.”

Much of the same weather looks to be on the horizon, with a chance of showers between Friday afternoon and Saturday.

"Looking forward, there will be showers in the region which will be a little hit and miss, but there doesn't look to be any rain band,” MrSharpe said.

The July total rainfall for Emerald last year was 133.4mm.

