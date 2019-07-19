Sprucing up a big landmark

LANDMARK RESTORED: The refurbished EarthEater again shines as a landmark of mining history in Capella.

LANDMARK RESTORED: The refurbished EarthEater again shines as a landmark of mining history in Capella. Contributed

A GLOBAL mining company has teamed up with other stakeholders to breath new life into a local landmark.

CQMS Razer, Gerada Engineering, SunCity Signs and Central Highlands Regional Council joined forces to refurbish the 'EarthEater' dragline bucket which stands at the entrance to the Capella Industrial Park.

Shannon Blunt from CQMS Razer said the idea to refurbish the EarthEater was helped with how well it was located in Capella.

"Well the guys travel through the region all the time pass the bucket and it was an idea as part of our 40 year anniversary,” Ms Blunt said.

"It's (EarthEater) is in a really good spot at the top of the highway coming into Capella, people see it driving through.

"It's a nice landmark in the area.”

The refurbishment in Capella comes just after releasing a 40 year anniversary mining bucket in Mackay a month ago by CQMS Razer.

"For the 40th we were looking at different things we could do across the region,” Ms Blunt said.

"We got some really great support from the council there (Central Highlands) and suppliers and we made it happen.”

John Barbagallo, CEO of CQMS Razer said the EarthEater dragline bucket was an important part of the Capella landscape representing the ongoing presence of the mining industry across the region.

"Forty years ago, CQMS Razer began its story in Central Queensland and with the support of the local community, local government, mining operators and our incredible staff, we have been able to grow into the global mining technology and productivity leaders we are today,” Mr Barbagallo said.

"We're proud to be able to bring this original EarthEaterTM dragline bucket back to its former glory and we encourage local residents and tourists travelling through the region to stop by and check it out.”

The CQMS Razer EarthEaterTM dragline bucket began its Bowen Basin open cut coal mining life on 14 December 2001.

The bucket was used on a Marion 8050 dragline and during its life dug and moved more than 83 million tonnes of overburden at the mine site.

The dragline bucket weighs more than 41,000 tonnes and had a capacity of 46.4 cubic metres.