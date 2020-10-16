Spy pics reveal Maguire helping Waterhouse lobby government

Espionage style photographs have revealed the moment disgraced MP Daryl Maguire ushered racing royalty Louise Waterhouse into NSW Parliament House to lobby a government official over her development.

The hidden camera images, released by the ICAC on Friday, show Ms Waterhouse walking into parliament at 3:45pm on October 17, 2017 carrying a large document folder.

She is pictured in the lobby of parliament before Maguire approaches her and they leave the lobby together.

A blurry final frame purports to show the pair sitting together in a Members and Guests area.

Maguire's recollection of the meeting was vague but agreed it was to discuss her development, SmartWest, at Badgerys Creek.

Daryl Maguire and Louise Waterhouse meet at NSW Parliament House in October 2017.

Louise Waterhouse arriving at NSW Parliament House.

"It would have been a discussion about Ms Waterhouse's issue I suspect but I can't be clear on the detail of the meeting," he said.

"I don't know that I took part in the detail of the meeting but I certainly made the introduction."

The ICAC heard the politician had set up the meeting with Ms Waterhouse so the racing heir could meet a staffer from the Roads Minister's office.

That staffer, Jock Sowter, previously told the ICAC he met Maguire and Ms Waterhouse in a lobby outside the Premier's office and Ms Waterhouse gave him a large glossy brochure of SmartWest.

Pictures show Louise Waterhouse meeting

Louise Waterhouse outside ICAC. Picture: NCA Newswire / Gaye Gerard

Mr Sowter, who went to the meeting at the behest of his boss Minister Melinda Pavey, said Ms Waterhouse was trying to have an intersection moved and the ICAC has heard she hoped to develop the land which sits adjacent to the proposed Badgerys Creek Airport.

Maguire set up the meeting with Mr Sowter, the ICAC heard, because he was motivated by profit. He admitted he stood to gain up to $1.5 million in commission if Ms Waterhouse sold the land to a Chinese firm.

Maguire also told his secret partner, Premier Gladys Berejiklian, he'd set up the meeting and she should expect a letter from Ms Waterhouse about the land development which was running into hurdles.

Originally published as Spy pics reveal Maguire helping Waterhouse lobby government