SsangYong return with strong pricing and improved design

KOREAN carmaker SsangYong is leaping back into the Australian car market with a trio of new models backed by a strong warranty and competitive drive-away pricing.

Matching the industry-best warranty set by Kia - seven years and unlimited kilometres - the marque ends its two-year hiatus this month with 32 dealers. The line-up includes the small Tivoli SUV that starts from $23,490, a seven-seater Rexton which begins at $39,990 and a dual-cab ute range where basement models are priced from $30,490.

SsangYong are also factory backed. The Australian operation is the brand's first factory subsidiary - SsangYong has previously only worked globally with distributors.

Like successful Korean brands Kia and Hyundai, SsangYong is currently preparing an Australian tuning team which will make suspension and handling changes for this market.

The tuning team make alterations to vehicle settings and suspension parts to meet specific Australian requirements.

The Tivoli XLV - an extended body model of the Tivoli compact SUV.

Yet addressing the greatest challenge, the design of new SsangYong generation vehicles are far less gawky.

Fresh from helping launch Chinese brand Haval, new Australian SsangYong managing director Tim Smith said the marketing plan was to push the brand's rich heritage, while also show confidence and trust with a robust warranty and reliable spare parts chain.

"I don't want a flash in the pan. We are here for the long haul,” he said.

SsangYong returns to an arena where there are more than 50 brands vying for attention.

Helping its resurrection cause is the popularity of SUVs and dual-cabs utes. SUVs are outselling passenger cars, while utes secure three of the top 10 positions on Australian sales charts.

The compact Tivoli SUV is forecast to be the biggest seller of the latest models, but Smith can see a big opportunity with the dual cab ute where he hopes to "throw a cat among the pigeons”.

Musso utes, and the Rexton SUV, come with a 3.5-tonne towing capacity. Quarter two next year will also see a longer wheel base version of the Musso that Smith claims will have the biggest tray in its segment.

That will be followed by a major model change to the Tivoli, as well as an all-new mid-size SUV rumoured to be the next Korando.

An electric vehicle is earmarked for arrival in 2020.

Marketing manager Mitch Wiley has one of the greatest challenges ahead. Convincing Australians they can trust another brand - but the marque has already addressed it's greatest hurdle. Design.

"The research has been around 18,000 cars in market. The feedback is really consistent around fuel economy and quality of product,” he said.

"The previous iterations of these cars have been polarising. There are a lot of people who love what they look like and there are a lot of people that might question it, but it is in the eye of the beholder.

"When you compare it with previous product we have really fantastic looking cars across the range.

"For us to move into a model range that looks really contemporary that is going to be important for us.”