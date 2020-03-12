Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
TOWN GET-TOGETHER: Emerald Neighbourhood director Jeanelle Horn.
TOWN GET-TOGETHER: Emerald Neighbourhood director Jeanelle Horn.
News

St Patrick’s Day celebration a chance to make friends

Timothy Cox
12th Mar 2020 5:00 AM

A CELEBRATION of St Patrick’s Day in Emerald will allow people to get out of the house and meet others from all walks of life.

The Emerald Neighbourhood Centre is holding its annual morning tea next week to provide a green-tinted, accessible social outing.

Centre director Jeanelle Horn said everybody was welcome at the 25-year-old inclusive and fun event.

“It’s a safe environment for any age to come along,” she said.

“We try to make you have a beautiful morning tea, and it’s engaging for people to be able to sit down and relax.

“It’s a great platform for anyone who’s interested in meeting new faces.”

There will be a cent sale and raffle, with all money raised going towards the operational costs of the Neighbourhood Centre.

“We have numerable services under the roof here,” Ms Horn said.

“We get enquiries from tourists, and people experiencing hardship, life challenges or illness.

“We have people from all walks of life and a mixture of ages, so we’re raising money to keep our doors open and continue providing support to our community.”

Ms Horn said the focus was on making the get-together uplifting.

“We have a bit of fun,” she said.

“It’s a very happy day and an enjoyable time.”

The morning tea will be at the Neighbourhood Centre at 9.30am on Tuesday, March 17. Entry is open to everyone and will cost $5.

Ms Horn asked that people call 4982 1696 to book tables.

Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Workshops to reduce suicide rates in regional towns

        premium_icon Workshops to reduce suicide rates in regional towns

        News Students and adults will be learn to identify and deal with mental health issues in friends, family or community members.

        Mum shaves to help children suffering from cancer

        premium_icon Mum shaves to help children suffering from cancer

        News The Emerald mum was inspired by children at her son’s school.

        Devastating cancer diagnosis for young first time dad

        premium_icon Devastating cancer diagnosis for young first time dad

        Health High school footy mates rally around family after shocking news.

        Emerald doctor urges calm and says ‘extensive testing’ done

        premium_icon Emerald doctor urges calm and says ‘extensive testing’ done

        News Frustrated doctor says clinic ‘smashed’ with virus test requests