St Patrick’s Day celebration a chance to make friends

A CELEBRATION of St Patrick’s Day in Emerald will allow people to get out of the house and meet others from all walks of life.

The Emerald Neighbourhood Centre is holding its annual morning tea next week to provide a green-tinted, accessible social outing.

Centre director Jeanelle Horn said everybody was welcome at the 25-year-old inclusive and fun event.

“It’s a safe environment for any age to come along,” she said.

“We try to make you have a beautiful morning tea, and it’s engaging for people to be able to sit down and relax.

“It’s a great platform for anyone who’s interested in meeting new faces.”

There will be a cent sale and raffle, with all money raised going towards the operational costs of the Neighbourhood Centre.

“We have numerable services under the roof here,” Ms Horn said.

“We get enquiries from tourists, and people experiencing hardship, life challenges or illness.

“We have people from all walks of life and a mixture of ages, so we’re raising money to keep our doors open and continue providing support to our community.”

Ms Horn said the focus was on making the get-together uplifting.

“We have a bit of fun,” she said.

“It’s a very happy day and an enjoyable time.”

The morning tea will be at the Neighbourhood Centre at 9.30am on Tuesday, March 17. Entry is open to everyone and will cost $5.

Ms Horn asked that people call 4982 1696 to book tables.