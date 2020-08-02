STAB WITNESS: ‘He was laying on the road, it was frantic’

Police investigate the stabbing of a 22-year-old man in Affinity Place at Birtinya.

Police investigate the stabbing of a 22-year-old man in Affinity Place at Birtinya.

A witness to a wild suburban street brawl has described how his best mate was "in and out of it" after being stabbed in the chest.

The man, who did not want to be named, said he and some friends had been drinking at their Affinity Place home in Birtinya when they decided to head to another mate's house.

He said they were waiting near their driveway for a maxi taxi when "three little eshay lads" walked past about 3.30am Sunday.

He said words were exchanged.

"They ended up arcing up and walked up over to our driveway."

He said after more words a fight broke out between one of his mates and one of the passers-by.

"All of a sudden he (one of the passers-by) lifted his shirt and had a knife," the man said.

"I was just like 'he's got a knife'."

He said another three young people, associated with the initial three, soon arrived.

"One of our mates was down and they kicked him in the head."

He said the fight continued before his mate jumped in front of another man who had a second knife.

"Me mate got stabbed, he ended up feeding this c---."

"They all quickly backed off after they realised what they'd done."

He said they all fled to a townhouse only a very short distance from where the fight happened.

"One of the boys went over and was like 'why did you stab our mate'."

Meanwhile, the rest of his friends tended to their injured mate.

"He ended up laying down on the road and everyone was going a bit frantic."

The victim had been stabbed on the side of his chest.

"He lost a bit of blood."

The man said they brought their mate inside and he got a bandage and kept pressure on the wound while they waited for police and paramedics to arrive.

"He was in and out of it a bit," the man said.

"It punctured his lung.

"He went to hospital to get his lung drained."

He said he saw police, include dog squad officers, at the townhouse later on.

Police at the scene said investigations were ongoing.

The injured man is in a stable condition in Sunshine Coast University Hospital.