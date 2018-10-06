Menu
Login
Crime

Stabbing victim did not know alleged attacker

Rae Wilson
by
6th Oct 2018 5:34 AM

A MAN has been charged with unlawful wounding after a stabbing incident in a Gladstone street overnight.

An 18-year-old man was standing in Yarroon Street about 2.15am when another man approached him and stabbed him with a knife once to lower abdomen.

The teen received a puncture wound during the alleged assault outside a licensed premises.

Security staff from a nearby hotel restrained the armed man until police arrived.

The victim was taken to Gladstone Hospital for treatment to a non-life threatening injury.

Investigations indicate the two men were not known to each other.

An 18-year-old Kin Kora man has been charged with one count of unlawful wounding.

He is expected to appear in the Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday.

gladstone stabbing
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Kids channel their inner artist

    Kids channel their inner artist

    News KIDS from around Emerald participated in various school holiday art workshops at Open Your Art.

    • 6th Oct 2018 6:00 AM
    Confidence returns

    Confidence returns

    News Interest in the real estate market picks up after news of mine sale.

    Central Highlands in for another hot weekend

    Central Highlands in for another hot weekend

    News Your weekend forecast for the Central Highlands.

    Actions are praised

    Actions are praised

    News Everyday hero helps stop fire before brigade arrives.

    Local Partners