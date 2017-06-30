Stakes high in Emerald

CROWD APPEAL: Teal Ayers will be a favourite during two days of APRA action next in Emerald next month.

ROMA rider Teal Ayers will be one of the favourites for both junior and open events during two days of Australian Professional Rodeo Association action in Emerald next month.

Ayers was a Junior Title winner last year and goes into the July 7-8 event as the leader in the Junior High Point Cowgirl standings.

She is third in Junior Barrel Racing standings, fifth in Junior Breakaway Roping and sixth in Junior Team Roping Header standings.

In open ranks, she is 8th in the All Around Cowgirl and Breakaway Roping standings and 18th in the Barrel Race.

As only the top 15 riders will qualify for the Warwick Rodeo National Finals in October, Ayers will be aiming to win some prize money in the Barrel Race in Emerald to boost her chance of qualification.

The first function for the juniors at Emerald will be on July 6 at 5.30pm at the Emerald Rodeo Grounds for the Junior Finals Back Number Presentations and Sponsors Meet and Greet.

All stock for the Junior Finals have been contracted by Shane and Leanne Kenny from Destiny Downs Cattle Company.

Emerald is the first open rodeo on the Northern Run in the APRA with Shane Kenny leading the All Around Cowboy standings.

Large nominations are expected for all rodeos as riders have less than three months to strive for a top-15 finish and National Finals qualification.