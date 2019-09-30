Star ‘forced to take off shirt on plane’

Reality star and singer Aubrey O'Day has accused a flight attendant of making her take off her shirt in front of a plane-load of people. Picture: AP/Chris Pizzello

American singer and reality star Aubrey O'Day claims a flight attendant forced her to remove her shirt in "front of the entire plane".

Fox News reported the 35-year-old singer alleged on Twitter on Thursday that she was asked to remove her top because the flight attendant on the American Airlines flight "didn't like my shirt".

"Never have I flown & had the steward treat me like a punished lil child in time-out the entire flight, including making me undress in front of the entire plane because he didn't like my shirt & made me turn inside out in order to fly," O'Day tweeted.

American Airlines told Fox News: "We are reviewing the situation and have reached out to Ms O'Day to get more information."

O'Day did not elaborate as to what about her shirt the flight attendant objected to.

"I was SHOCKED. I literally had to have my breasts in a bra out in front of everyone around me in order to not get kicked off. The girl next to me held up her blanket cuz she felt bad," she tweeted.

She added in a follow-up tweet: "Im that offended and disturbed."

O'Day became famous after appearing on P. Diddy's reality show Making the Band in 2005 and has since appeared on Celebrity Apprentice, Ex on the Beach and the UK's Celebrity Big Brother.

She also appeared on Broadway in the musical Hairspray and has modelled for Playboy.

Last year rumours surfaced O'Day had a secret affair with Donald Trump Jr when she was on Celebrity Apprentice.

It was reported O'Day may have hinted to the affair in her song, DJT - Don Jr's initials are Donald John Trump.

A version of this article originally appeared on Fox News and was reproduced with permission