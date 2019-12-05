Star ‘lucky to be alive’ after poisoning

Anna Faris has opened up about her horror thanksgiving. Picture: Charles Sykes/AP Images

Anna Faris has opened up about her horror thanksgiving. Picture: Charles Sykes/AP Images

Anna Faris is counting her blessings after enduring a terrifying carbon monoxide scare.

The Mom actress, 34, took to Twitter to thank the Lake Tahoe Fire Department for responding to a property she rented for Thanksgiving after an emergency situation took place.

"I'm not quite sure how to express gratitude to the north Lake Tahoe fire department - we were saved from carbon monoxide - it's a stupidly dramatic story but I'm feeling very fortunate," she wrote.

I’m not quite sure how to express gratitude to the north Lake Tahoe fire department- we were saved from carbon monoxide- it’s a stupidly dramatic story but I’m feeling very fortunate pic.twitter.com/zqsW77Tda0 — Anna Faris (@AnnaKFaris) November 30, 2019

It appears Faris, who lives in Los Angeles and now co-parents her son, Jack, with ex Chris Pratt, opted for a winter getaway for the Thanksgiving holiday. A photo the actress posted with the tweet shows snow outside of the rented northern California home.

She was celebrating with 12 family members when several guests complained of feeling ill, with the group initially assuming it was just altitude sickness.

After two guests checked in at the hospital, carbon monoxide was determined to be the culprit, and a safety crew deployed to the rental home for testing said the living space had more than six times the maximum recommended indoor carbon monoxide levels.

First responders later admitted the family was "lucky to be alive".

The actress and her family were ‘lucky’ to survive, according to emergency crews. Picture: Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Adding to the spirit of the holiday season, the emergency crew replied to Faris' tweet.

"So #thankful for a happy ending to this #carbon monoxide #co incident. Never assume you are safe, check your alarms when you #Travel!" the department wrote.



Faris is now dating cinematographer Michael Barrett. The actress sparked engagement rumours after she stepped out earlier this month with a large diamond ring on her left hand.

But according to her Anna Faris is Unqualified podcast, it sounds like the actress still has past heartbreaks on her mind.

Speaking to Kat Von D, Faris explained that she once confronted an unnamed ex who had cheated on her.

"I woke them up in the middle of the night and was like, 'Are you f***ing so and so?' He was like, 'You're crazy'," she explained, according to Us Weekly. "I'm pretty oblivious sometimes. Especially in relationships. Of course, I don't want to believe that anything (is wrong), but there was the gut feeling that was starting to grow more and more."

Meanwhile, Pratt has since moved on and remarried Katherine Schwarzenegger.

This article originally appeared on Fox News and was reproduced with permission