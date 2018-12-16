Menu
Switzerland's Marc Gisin was airlifted to hospital after the terrifying crash.
Sport

All downhill: Horrifying crash that wouldn’t end

by Chas Early, The Sun
16th Dec 2018 9:30 AM

Skier Marc Gisin was airlifted to a hospital in Italy on Saturday after suffering a terrifying crash in the World Cup men's downhill.

The Swiss racer got into difficulties as he approached a section of the course known as "the camel hump," careening into the air in front of horrified spectators.

Gisin then landed awkwardly on his back and side and slid down the piste for around 100 yards, before coming to a stop where he laid motionless.

Race winner Aleksander Aamodt Kilde of Norway was seen looking away from the incident in obvious concern for Gisin's safety.

The race was suspended for 30 minutes as doctors administered treatment to the stricken star, who remained unconscious.

 

 

A helicopter was then brought onto the slopes to airlift him to nearby Bolzano hospital.

Gisin's sister, Michelle - gold medallist in the women's combined discipline at the Olympics in Pyeongchang in February - told reporters that her brother regained consciousness before being put onto the helicopter.

"He was unconscious for a very long time… Let's hope [for] the best. At the moment we do not know any more."

Speaking to the same publication, Kilde said: "It's always a risk. If it happens, you cannot do much. I wish him all the best."

According to Italian site Gazzetta dello Sport, Gisin has suffered a pelvic fracture; Blick state that no injuries to his head have been discovered.

Gisin suffered another significant crash in 2015 in the Super-G competition at Kitzbuhel in Austria, sustaining a head injury that ended his season.

This story first appeared in The Sun and was republished with permission.

