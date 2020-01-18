Former WWE star slams Qantas’s ‘gender discrimination’

Natalie Eva Marie was banned from Qantas’ business lounge for her attire.

Natalie Eva Marie was banned from Qantas’ business lounge for her attire.

FORMER WWE star Eva Marie has slammed an Australian airline for "gender discrimination" after being denied entry into its business lounge.

The American fitness model said she was turned away for wearing activewear but her husband was waved through in shorts and a T-shirt.

Eva Marie, real name Natalie Marie Coyle, was dressed in an orange two-piece activewear set with matching trainers when she said she was barred from accessing the lounge at Melbourne Airport.

Qantas dress guidelines clearly state that travellers in head-to-toe gym gear, among other unsuitable items of clothing, will be refused entry.

Nevertheless, Eva Marie took to Twitter to complain that her issue wasn't with the airlines dress code, but that her husband Jonathan was allowed in wearing a T-shirt and shorts.

Clarification: This is NOT a dresscode issue, I support a businesses right to enforce equitable dresscode standards. However, My husband was allowed in no problem wearing this. While I was kicked out wearing this. My issue is that standards should be equitably enforced @Qantas pic.twitter.com/HSbLVc4W62 — Eva Marie (@natalieevamarie) January 16, 2020

"In 2020 @qantas airlines Melbourne won't allow a woman holding a business class ticket to enter their business class lounge in active wear," she wrote

"My business IS fitness and an active lifestyle. Qantas prefers their women in a dress. #genderdiscrimination #qantas."

The issue divided fans, with many quick to agree with Eva Marie over the strict guidelines, and others claiming that her husband's attire didn't technically break Qantas' rules.

"Wow … that's disgusting. Fair enough at having a dress code, but it should at least be equal," one said.

But another user disagreed, and tweeted: "If your husband was in a singlet, board shorts and thongs he would have been denied also. T-shirt and shorts are fine however. Read the dress code protocol.

"No one in the business lounge wants to see someone sitting in there in track pants."

Eva Marie, who was in Australia to launch fitness app PUSHH, is best known for her stint in WWE and its spin-off reality series, Total Divas.

She left the company in 2017 after four years with her highlight being involved in a 10-women tag team match at WrestleMania 32.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission.

Watch over 50 sports LIVE on Kayo! Stream to your TV, mobile, tablet or computer. Just $25/month, cancel anytime. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >