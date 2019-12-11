Star trainer moves to Central Queensland

Battle of the bush winner, Bevan Johnson is moving to Central Queensland.

BEVAN (Billy) Johnson, the incumbent premier trainer of country racing in Queensland, is moving north to Central Queensland.

Johnson has started moving his Miles stable to a private training establishment at Bouldercombe that he has leased from well known Central Queensland racing identity, Bill Reid.

Johnson hopes to have his new Bouldercombe stables fully operational by Christmas.

The move to Bouldercombe will give him easier access to regional country tracks and also to provincial TAB tracks in Central and North Queensland including Rockhampton, Yeppoon, Mackay and Townsville.

Johnson said the travel took its toll on their horses and it would give them more of a chance to be 100 per cent on race day.

Johnson said he did a lot of travelling and it was taking a toll on the team.

“You have to place the horses where you think they can win and we do a majority of our racing in the Central Highlands and want to target Tab races with our better performing gallopers,” he said.

He said his new training establishment was only a day trip away so they wouldn’t have to sleep rough every weekend travelling with the horses.

Johnson has a lease agreement with Bill Reid to lease his private training facility which has been successfully utilised by Tom Button and Matt Tremble in the past.

Bell in winners circle

Clermont apprentice Bell was in the winner’s circle again at last Saturday’s Callaghan Park meeting.

She combined with Phillip Burke to take out the first race on the program in the Class 6 Helluva Hoffa ($11.00).

The win made it three wins on the provincial TAB circuit and she is starting to pick up more rides from trainers at TAB meetings who want to utilise the talented Clermont apprentice’s three kilogram claim on the TAB circuit.

New Year’s Eve races

It’s going to be a one-stop shop for New Year’s entertainment at Pioneer Park on December 31 when the Emerald Jockey Club hosts their New Year’s Eve twilight meeting.

The five race card will be run as a lead up to a big night of entertainment which will see live entertainment from the Shortfall with food vendors operating throughout the night along with two fireworks displays and kids entertainment.

Gates open at 2pm with the first race on the program at 3.30pm.