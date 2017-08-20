22°
News

Starry night to inspire change

17th Aug 2017 3:51 PM
CHARITY BALL: Hannah Campbell and Erin Brough pictured during last year's Mayor's Charity Ball, proudly supporting youth suicide prevention.
CHARITY BALL: Hannah Campbell and Erin Brough pictured during last year's Mayor's Charity Ball, proudly supporting youth suicide prevention. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

ENJOY a night under the stars and be part of the conversation to inspire change surrounding the stigma of mental illness.

The 2017 Mayor's Charity Ball will raise the bar high to help raise much needed funds for mental health initiatives for Isaac communities.

Held on Saturday, October 21, at the Moranbah Community Centre, Isaac Regional Charity Fund director and Mayor Anne Baker said it was a chance for guests to have an unforgettable time of fun dancing, dining and fundraising under the stars.

"Mental illness affects one in five Australians at some stage in their life,” Mayor Baker said.

"The aim of the night is to make a real difference. We need to become aware of the issues and disadvantages people face.

"People living with mental illness will often experience stigma and discrimination from friends, family, employers and the community as a whole.”

The show stopping line up of entertainment will be led by master of ceremonies Nigel the Entertainer.

"Our headline act Mezzanine will perform chart toppers across the eras late into the night,” she said.

"Acoustic guitarist Kate Lochyer and cabaret pianist Bec Williams will be the opening act and dinner entertainment respectively.

"The charity auction prizes will whip the crowd into a fundraising frenzy thanks to the very generous donations from businesses, companies and trading partners.

"Your support through attendance or donations to the charity auction will play a major part in raising funds on the evening and awareness for this cause.

"Funds raised will support initiatives for this issue that devastates families and communities.”

Tickets go on sale next month.

Central Queensland News

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Handcuffed teenager still on the run

Handcuffed teenager still on the run

LOCAL police remain on a manhunt after a handcuffed 17-year-old fled custody and used speed to evade police.

Planting early success

GOOD YEAR: John Hegeman at Lochiel property, Emerald, plants early season cotton.

Growers happy with new results

Snack up on healthy choices

POOR CHOICE: In today's 24/7 society we tend to turn to more energy-dense convenient snack items, rather than following a structured meal pattern.

Choose the right snacks to fill the gaps between your meals.

Central Highlands' poll date set

ELECTION TIME: The Central Highlands Regional Council will hold a by-election in September in accordance with the Local Government Act 2009.

CHRC by-election set.

Local Partners

31 mining, resources jobs you can apply for right now

FROM entry-level positions to supervisor and superintendent roles, a whole string of jobs in the mining and resources industry have become available.

Speak up for road safety next week in CQ

Qld Police badge

Police to hold road safety events for locals.

Jemma's bewitching voice

STAGE PRESENCE: Suzie Mathers and Jemma Rix in a scene from Wicked The Musical.

Wicked musical theatre star Jemma Rix has released her debut album.

This laughter yoga video will have you in fits of giggles

BEST MEDICINE: Karen Flannery is spreading happiness through laughter throughout Hervey Bay.

New members needed for a laughing good time

Dancers show off skills at Toowoomba Eisteddfod

Milla Rowbotham and Rebecca Gill from All Star Dance Academy .Toowoomba Eisteddfod, Empire Theatre. August 2017

Poems and dances dominated the 72nd City of Toowoomba Eisteddfod

Survivor twist bound to shock

TARA Pitt benefited from a shock twist on Australian Survivor, but will everyone be happy? She’s bracing for a viewer backlash.

The Block goes back to school with gorgeous kids rooms

Ronnie and Georgia's winning kids bedroom in a scene from The Block.

ONE magical bedroom received the first perfect score of the season.

A prince is sailing around the Whitsundays

Prince of Denmark Frederik is racing on Wild Oats in the Whitsundays.

Rumours circulating about where the princess is

What's on the small screen this week

Rob Collins and Jessica Marais in a scene from season two of The Wrong Girl.

JESSICA Marais returns in The Wrong Girl.

Playing Tom Cruise's wife was a dream for Sarah Wright

Tom Cruise and Sarah Wright in American Made.

The actress stars opposite Cruise in the action comedy

Taylor Swift wipes presence off social media

Singer Taylor Swift has deleted her social media accounts

Social media wipeout prompts rumours of a new album

Swedish TV drama turns up heat

Louise Nyvall stars in the Swedish TV series Farang.

Scandinavian crime thriller goes troppo

Neat and Tidy on Norman!

7 Norman Street, Wandal 4700

House 3 1 1 $209,000

This pleasant 3 bedroom home is situated in Wandal on a fenced 465m2 allotment and close to Schools want more? Additional features include: * 3 Large bedrooms...

Auction Means Action Must Be Sold

2 Ben Hall Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 1 Auction On Site...

This home is in desperate need of a sale so the owner can move North to be closer to family. Forget all previously advertised prices, we are here to get this SOLD...

Convenience, Quality and Scope

1 Elwing Street, Kawana 4701

House 3 1 2 $289,500

Positioned close to schools and shops this quality, immaculate residence is ripe for picking. From the moment you lay eyes on this home you will appreciate the...

Property Must Sell Today

9 Protea Ave, Norman Gardens 4701

House 3 1 3 $311,000

Yes, this wonderful lowset brick home is waiting for you, perfectly positioned in a peaceful street in the heart of Norman Gardens. The owners are ready to sell...

Much Loved Home

80 Western Street, West Rockhampton 4700

House 3 1 1 $239,000

This immaculate home has been tastefully decorated and well maintained, features include a sunny front deck ideal for outdoor entertaining, polished floors...

Simply Divine!

25 Tung Yeen Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 1 2 $219,000

This beautifully presented high set 3 bedroom home sits on an 870 m2 allotment close to Schools, transport and shopping conveniences. With a tastefully renovated...

Brand New Brick Home

14 Gough Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 2 1 $329,000

This Perfect lowset home has been tastefully designed with a beautiful finish, giving you all the extras throughout. From the high ceilings, expansive living...

Brand New Brick Home

18 Gough Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 2 1 $319,000

This Perfect lowset home has been tastefully designed with a beautiful finish, giving you all the extras throughout. From the high ceilings, expansive living...

Brick Beauty!

154 Hinchliff Street, Kawana 4701

House 3 1 1 $249,000

This low maintenance brick beauty is sure to impress, featuring 3 bedrooms serviced by 1 bathroom and spacious open plan living. Situated on a fenced 860m2...

Immaculate, Open Plan Living

7 Nerang Close, Kawana 4701

House 3 1 2 $299,000

Positioned in the quietest of cul de sacs is where you will find 7 Nerang Close. From the moment you lay eyes on it you will appreciate the care and attention...

EXPLAINED: What the 'Costco effect' means for Ipswich

PRICE WARS: A Costco store similar to this one in Canberra, is planned for Ipswich.

Exclusive 'cult' about to change how families do grocery shopping

4800 homes to be built in massive new Coast estate

Masterplanned community full steam ahead - it's not Caloundra South

Open for inspection homes August 17 - 23

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Airbnb, Stayz and co tipped to squeeze Coast housing market

HOLIDAY BOOM: Airbnb letting is putting a further squeeze on long-term rentals.

Councils exploring options to manage the industry

How we got a rental straight away on the Coast

Rita and David Allara, moved down from Townsville, paid three months up front rent to secure the place at flash new unit block in Kings Beach.

Genius move helps secure rental property

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!