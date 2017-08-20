Starry night to inspire change

CHARITY BALL: Hannah Campbell and Erin Brough pictured during last year's Mayor's Charity Ball, proudly supporting youth suicide prevention.

ENJOY a night under the stars and be part of the conversation to inspire change surrounding the stigma of mental illness.

The 2017 Mayor's Charity Ball will raise the bar high to help raise much needed funds for mental health initiatives for Isaac communities.

Held on Saturday, October 21, at the Moranbah Community Centre, Isaac Regional Charity Fund director and Mayor Anne Baker said it was a chance for guests to have an unforgettable time of fun dancing, dining and fundraising under the stars.

"Mental illness affects one in five Australians at some stage in their life,” Mayor Baker said.

"The aim of the night is to make a real difference. We need to become aware of the issues and disadvantages people face.

"People living with mental illness will often experience stigma and discrimination from friends, family, employers and the community as a whole.”

The show stopping line up of entertainment will be led by master of ceremonies Nigel the Entertainer.

"Our headline act Mezzanine will perform chart toppers across the eras late into the night,” she said.

"Acoustic guitarist Kate Lochyer and cabaret pianist Bec Williams will be the opening act and dinner entertainment respectively.

"The charity auction prizes will whip the crowd into a fundraising frenzy thanks to the very generous donations from businesses, companies and trading partners.

"Your support through attendance or donations to the charity auction will play a major part in raising funds on the evening and awareness for this cause.

"Funds raised will support initiatives for this issue that devastates families and communities.”

Tickets go on sale next month.