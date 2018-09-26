Molan steals the show at Dally Ms
IT'S the night which honours the best and fairest players in NRL.
But it was all about the women of the game on the Dally M red carpet, with plenty of fake tan, diamontes and colour.
Erin Molan stole the show in a stunning black dress which showed off her figure just three months after giving birth.
Former Sydney Roosters captain Anthony Minichiello let his wife Terry Biviano take the spotlight in an OTT pink gown.
Tariq Sims' partner Ashleigh Sudholz also favoured feathers and diamontes in a plunging blue gown.
Former Miss Universe Australia Tegan Martin was among the first red carpet arrivals in a striking red ensemble.
The I'm A Celebrity star posted on the media wall with her personal trainer boyfriend Blake Worrall Thompson who wore a blue velvet tuxedo.
Radio personality Emma Freedman channelled old Hollywood glamour in a white peplum dress and bold red lipstick.
Newcastle Knight player Jamie Buhrer's wife Grace also took inspiration from movie stars in a strapless red gown.
Fox Sports presenter Jessica Yates braved the chilly Sydney evening in a strapless white gown complete with thigh split.
Meanwhile her colleague Yvonne Sampson wore a high necked burgundy dress while Hannah Hollis opted for a striking shade of pink on the Dally M red carpet.