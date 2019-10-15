Star’s heartbreaking TV interview

Actor Vinnie Jones left viewers heartbroken as he cried while bravely opening up about his late wife Tanya's six-year cancer battle in an emotional interview on British television this week.

Tanya passed away, aged 53, in July after a six-year cancer battle after being diagnosed with melanoma in 2013, and Jones reflected on life without his wife of 27 years.

The Hollywood hard man, 54, got choked up as he recalled being told that she didn't have long left to live and was advised to put her in a hospice by medics.

"It's a sledgehammer hitting you," he told Good Morning Britain hosts Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid. "I said, 'She ain't going in no hospice'.

Vinnie Jones breaks down during a lengthy, candid talk on Good Morning Britain.

"Whenever she had been in (hospital) overnight, I slept in the room with her every night … She would always say to me, 'You will look after me Vin, won't you?'"

And Jones went on to reveal how he struggled with not being able to save her.

"That was the hardest thing in the end because after the years, you can't fulfil your promise," he explained. "That was hard to deal with."

Tanya wrote a letter to her daughter from her first marriage, Kayley, before she passed away, and Jones revealed the contents of that letter helped pulled them through.

"We found a letter from Tans to Kayley and that made us strong. It said: 'Don't grieve, I will be waiting for you'. And I believe that. I have got something to look forward to. If you turn a negative into a positive. And she is waiting.

"And so that's what you deal with. My daughter has been strong. That letter has made my daughter very strong."

Jones also welled up as he admitted that Tanya never knew how much time she had left.

Vinnie and Tanya had been married 27 years. Picture: Getty

"I didn't want her frightened," he said. "It would have really frightened her. I said (to the doctors), 'I don't want her to know but I don't want her in any pain'. She was in a lot of pain."

He also recalled how last Christmas was the toughest of their life.

"Christmas Eve was a tough one," he said. "That was when they rang and said they had found a couple of spots on her brain. That was the first time (me and Tanya) broke down together. We had a couple of guests there and she didn't want to ruin their Christmas."

Jones, who will take part in UK reality series The X Factor: Celebrity because it was Tanya's wish that he do so, went on to discuss how, on the night she died, he saw a light that he believed was her spirit.

The Vinnie Jones fans are more used to seeing — in the film Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels.

"When she was passing away, that half an hour … it felt like butterflies and Tinkerbell were leaving the bed," he revealed.

"That night we went outside, we didn't know what to do, everyone had gone to bed … I went to go in and I looked round and I saw this white light.

"I don't believe in all of this stuff. Tan loved getting her palm read and going to spiritualists … I turned and there was a white light. I looked around for something else and there was nothing else there.

Jones broke down several times during the 25-minute interview.

"I said, 'Is that you babe?' and blew her a kiss. We had this thing, me and Tan, where everyday I would leave the house, I'd blow her a kiss and she would catch it. I blew a kiss and threw it up and I swear to you, Piers, the light was still there. It moved to the left, it went (spins round) and it went.

"That was the moment I knew she was gone, and that was me knowing that she is waiting now in the spectrum of the universe.

"As I said the other day, our time here is minutes, so it is not a problem for me. I will crash on through work."

Jones also said his wife was nothing like today's WAGs, referring to the recent drama between Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy.

He said: "You look at the papers now with these football wives. She was offered to do modelling and do stories but she never done none of them. Tanya never did any of it.

"She was the opposite to these girls now. I think it's quite funny and everything else but what about the embarrassment to their husbands? No thought of their kids."

He finished the interview by saying that he was speaking out as a "tribute to Tanya" and gave encouragement to others going through similar grief.

"You must be strong, you must talk to people and listen," he said.

Following the interview airing, viewers revealed on social media how moving they found it:

Vinnie Jones is some man @GMB 🙌🙌🙌 — Danny Howard (@dannyh2186) October 14, 2019

Heart breaking watching Vinnie Jones on @GMB such an amazing couple him and Tanya. — Victoria Tremlett (@Tor87) October 14, 2019

That Vinnie Jones interview this morning on @GMB ♡

If that doesn’t make you see what’s truly important in this world then I don’t know what will. Love really is everything.

It doesn’t matter the source of that love, whether partner, family or friendship, just make sure you LOVE. — Victoria James (@VictoriaJamesUK) October 14, 2019

Vinnie Jones interview on GMB would break your heart. — lozzyloz (@lozzylozboz) October 14, 2019

Vinnie Jones wow before a word was spoken I looked at this “hard” man and the pain on his face my eyes just filled I know that pain of losing a loved one and just wanted to send some love @piersmorgan @GMB 🙏🙏👏🏻👏🏻 — Tim Massingham (@tjm3183) October 14, 2019

And even Morgan, a man not known for getting emotional, revealed how much the interview had affected him:

Thanks to my great old friend ⁦@VinnieJones65⁩ for the most stunningly powerful, emotional & inspiring interview imaginable.

None has ever moved me more, or sparked such extraordinary reaction. RIP Tanya. ⁦@GMB⁩ pic.twitter.com/AKWMG775VX — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) October 14, 2019

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission