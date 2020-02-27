Star’s ‘hectic’ pubic hair confession

Lewis made the startling confession in his exclusive interview with news.com.au.

LEWIS Capaldi's 4.9 million Instagram followers are used to his candid posts - but the Scottish singer has excelled himself in his latest interview.

The 23-year-old opened up about his personal grooming situation in an intimate interview with Patrick Abboud, who is bringing his hit pop culture interview series #patchat to news.com.au.

"Every day, I do a poo, and every day, apart from a few special occasions, I have pubes," Capaldi gleefully reports.

What are the special occasions? "When I feel like treating myself," he says. "Like a bit of bedazzling. Maybe just some maintenance down there.

"I mean, it's been quite a while. The shape it is at the moment is hectic. It's not been a special occasion for quite some time."

Capaldi became an almost overnight music sensation in 2018, becoming the first unsigned artist to surpass 25 million streams on Spotify and selling out an arena tour before he'd even released an album.

His breakthrough single, Someone You Loved, made the top 100 in more than 29 countries and spent seven weeks at the top of the UK singles chart.

But this success at such a young age, and so suddenly, brought problems of its own. Within weeks of announcing his US tour, Capaldi started suffering "severe" panic attacks.

"I think now, in hindsight, it was a case of, I went from doing f**k all pretty much every single day to having this mad, mad schedule," Capaldi says. "I just remember, we were doing lots of gigs, playing lots of shows. I was trying to finish this album.

"I was looking at these dates of gigs I was doing and I was like 'Oh god' I was anxious and having these panic attacks and that was when I was like, 'I'm not going. I'm not going to America to do these shows.'"

Fortunately, for his fans and social media as a whole, Capaldi sought help and managed to get his situation under control.

"I stopped drinking booze for like two months, I stopped drinking caffeine to this day and basically just learning, how can I minimise this thing? And I haven't had a panic attack in a year," he says. "But if I hadn't done that, I'd probably be in a much worse position with my panic attacks now."

The frank interview is award-winning journalist, TV presenter and documentary maker Patrick Abboud's first collaboration with news.com.au, the new home of his #patchat series, which has already clocked up more than 25 million views across social media.

Patrick is bringing his #patchat video series to news.com.au.

Each fortnight, pop stars, politicians and everyday people with extraordinary stories will get personal with Abboud.

