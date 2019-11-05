Star’s naked ad ‘basically softcore porn’

A still from Liam Payne's new ad campaign. Picture: Hugo Boss

FORMER One Direction star Liam Payne has said he "basically shot softcore porn" after stripping off for a boozy fashion shoot.

The 26-year-old went completely naked as he shot his first campaign for HUGO Boss underwear alongside Victoria's Secret model Stella Maxwell and admitted things got "very raunchy very quickly".

Liam, how you gonna advertise undies when you’re not wearing any? Picture: Hugo Boss

In the ad, shot by famous photographers Mert and Marcus, the former One Direction star rolls around in bed with the model - taking it in turns to get naked.

He told GQ: "There was a lot of tequila involved for this shoot. It just ended up being a lot more naked than I thought it was - and for (Stella) as well. She was also naked.

"And I was just, you know, 'Don't look!' She was naked behind me and I was thinking, 'Liam, don't look whatever you do'."

Liam went on to reveal he hadn't expected the ad to be so explicit, and his mum wasn't very happy about it.

Why’s he squinting like an optometrist just asked him to read the bottom line of the eye chart? Picture: Hugo Boss

The star continued: "And there was a real hollow moment afterwards where I was sitting outside smoking a cigarette thinking, 'I have basically just shot softcore porn'. For one, my mum is going to kill me.

"For another thing, I don't know how far this is going to go … That was just the first shot! It was a lot of fun to shoot, but my mum wasn't best pleased. There's this really raunchy shot of me and Stella, and I showed my mum.

Liam sans clothing on the cover of British GQ.

"She took one look at it and gave me a clip round the ear. All I was thinking was, 'I better not tell her about the London buses!'"

Liam - who has a son with fellow singer Cheryl Cole - is currently dating Maya Henry, while Stella was last linked to actress Kirsten Stewart.

Liam, second from the right, with his former One Direction bandmates. A simpler time. Picture: Getty

