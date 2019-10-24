Menu
Roshelle attends the red carpet of the movie Hustlers. Picture: Getty
Entertainment

You can't unsee this star’s shock X-rated red carpet outfit

24th Oct 2019 7:10 PM

Italian singer Roshelle certainly got into the spirit of the film Hustlers at its premiere in Rome, leaving very, very little to the imagination as she strutted the red carpet.

It's difficult to know where to look.

Well hello! Picture: Getty Images.
The Italian X-Factor star donned a sheer gown made from chainlike material, showing as much skin as what's seen in the film starring Jennifer Lopez as a stripper con artist.

RELATED: Hustlers is so much more than just that stripper movie

RELATED: Constance Wu reveals truth about JLo's 'diva antics' on Hustlers set

In fact, maybe even a little bit more:

It almost looks like she wasn’t wearing underwear … Picture: Getty Images.
From a distance, you'd be forgiven for thinking she simply wandered out of the house with nothing but a fine, gold scarf draped behind her neck, having forgotten to put clothes on underneath.

 

This looks like a bad dream we’ve all had. Picture: Getty.
But given her sultry posing, oozing confidence, it seems this was a very deliberate look.

Good on her, we say.

Best known as a pop singer, 24-year-old Roshelle came in fourth in Italy's tenth season of X Factor. She released an EP in 2016, and has a 340,000-strong Instagram following.

Scrolling through her vibrant Instagram page, it's clear she's no stranger to flashing the flesh to her fans.

With her bold premiere look, she joins the likes of Spanish model Brisa Fenoy, Blac Chyna, Bella Hadid and Farrah Abrahams who have all rocked the naked trend (deliberately or not) on the red carpet.

Oh! There they are. Picture: Getty.
