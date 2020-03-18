Star’s sister under fire for selling ‘luxury’ masks

Amal Clooney’s sister has been accused of being 'insensitive' after she started selling 'luxury' masks and hand sanitiser ;stashers' for a hefty price tag.

Amal Clooney’s sister has been accused of being 'insensitive' after she started selling 'luxury' masks and hand sanitiser ;stashers' for a hefty price tag.

Want to look chic in a crisis?

George Clooney's sister-in-law Tala Alamuddin is selling luxury, non-medically approved face masks and hand sanitiser pouches for over US$30 ($49) each on her fashion website, which in these times of immediate need will be ready in just 8 to 12 weeks.

The US$33 face mask ($54), which appears to have no medical benefits, is called "Le Masque" and comes in different colours, leopard and camouflage prints, and denim.

"In our ever-changing world, WE'VE GOT YOU COVERED: some comfortable (and chic) coverage goes a long way," reads the product description. "The luxury face cover-up that offers protection with flair … Le Masque is designed with the natural curves of your face in mind, to give you a snugger fit. Whatever you're up to, let's face it together."

Amal Clooney's sister has come under fire for selling these masks.

A portion of the proceeds will go to the Singapore Red Cross to aid those affected by coronavirus. Amal's sister lives in Singapore.

Following the criticism, Alamuddin told Hello, "Masks are a staple in Asian households, and used regularly for colds, pollution and cosmetic recovery. Our masks are NOT N95 certified, and should be considered a physical barrier for sneezing and colds … but they are not medically certified."

Meanwhile, the US$35 ($58) "Sanity Stasher" description reads, "Save your hand sanitiser and your sanity with the sensationally stylish TALA Sanity Stasher Zip Pouch." The pouch, which looks like a clutch, comes in a variety of colours and patterns with names like "Punk Pink Camo," "Wicked White" and "Yo Yo Yellow."

RELATED: Reason why we can't stop touching our faces

Amal Clooney is a human rights lawyer and the wife of actor George Clooney. Picture: Leon Neal/Getty Images.

"A member of Team TALA will be in touch to discuss all of the divine details (i.e. colour) of your new fashion statement, which will be ready to ship in 8 to 12 weeks," says the site.

While the products did get some good feedback on the brand's Instagram page, others found it questionable. "Is this mask an N95 mask?? Does it protect against the virus or is it just a fashion thing???" asked one commenter, while another simply commented, "Insensitive."

Alamuddin is not the first to push "fashion masks." Toni Braxton was recently criticised after showing off a Louis Vuitton-branded version, and Instagram influencers have caught similar heat for showing off bedazzled and logo-covered looks. A mask from Off-White has reportedly been selling on a resale site for upwards of US$200 ($332).

This story first appeared on the New York Post and has been republished here with permission