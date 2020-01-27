Star’s X-rated Grammys red carpet stunt

This year's Grammy Awards are already bathed in controversy.

Last week, the organisation's axed CEO Deborah Dugan made a slew of damaging allegations about the music awards, suggesting they are corrupt.

The question now is whether anyone will refute or even reference Dugan's allegations during today's ceremony.

Then there's the matter of basketball legend Kobe Bryant's tragic death in a helicopter crash today, just hours before the Grammys. The ceremony is being held at LA's Staples Centre, Bryant's home stadium, and the show is expected to feature several tributes to the sports star.

You can watch all the Grammys action in Australia on Foxtel: E! has live coverage from the red carpet from 10am today, while the ceremony airs live on Arena from midday.

Grammys 2020: Full list of nominations

Most jaw-dropping Grammys outfits ever

Before that, though, the red carpet.

First up, little-known singer Ricky Rebel, who stripped off layer after layer for a red carpet reveal with a pro-Trump message. Here are the pics we can actually publish:

Just in case it rained inside the Staples Centre. Picture: Getty Images

Doctors said it was the worst case of oconjunctivitis they’d ever seen. Picture: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Her star exploded in 2019 - will Lizzo go home with a few Grammys tonight?

Lizzo arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Jordan Strauss/AP

Country singer Ashley McBryde's low-cut dress shows off an eye-catching accessory: A massive chest tattoo:

Ashley McBryde. Picture: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Ashley McBryde. Picture: Frazer Harrison/Getty

Singer Pia Mia looks incredible in her barely-there dress:

Pia Mia. Picture: Amy Sussman/Getty

British singer-songwriter James Blake and partner Jameela Jamil are a very stylish couple:

James Blake, left, and Jameela Jamil. Picture: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Here's Aussie producer Flume and girlfriend Paige Elkington. The couple who op-shops together stays together:

Harley Streten, left and Paige Elkington arrive at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Jordan Strauss/AP

Repeat red carpet offender Joy Villa once more used the Grammys to pull a political stunt:

Wait for it... Picture: AP

Also wearing her heart on her sleeve, actress Megan Pormer:

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: Megan Pormer attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Leave (Get Out!) singer JoJo's looking all grown up:

JoJo. Picture: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

English singer Yola looks gorge - her album, Walk Through Fire, has picked up three nominations today:

Yola. Picture: Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Swedish pop star Tove Lo's gone smart-casual with her outfit:

Tove Lo arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Jordan Strauss/AP

Ozzy and Kelly Osbourne are here, looking suitably goth:

Father and daughter. Picture: Rich Fury/Getty

Stylist Rt Hunter's turning heads in this unusual outfit:

Ty Hunter arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Jordan Strauss/AP

Also taking a fashion risk: Model Shaun Ross in this pearl-covered ensemble:

Shaun Ross. Picture: Amy Sussman/Getty

YouTuber Nikita Dragun's rocking a similar look:

Nikita Dragun arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Jordan Strauss/AP

More to come …